Conductive Textiles Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report

The Global Conductive Textiles Market is projected to gain a market revenue of USD 10.92 billion in 2027. The increasing demand for advanced technology-enabled smart wearables from military & defense, healthcare, and sports & fitness sector is driving the market’s growth.

Conductive textiles are fabrics that can conduct electricity and are made with metals like gold, carbon, titanium, nickel, silver, and copper. The global conductive textiles industry consists of fabrics of different composition which are coated and transformed into conductive textiles. These textiles possess properties like low contact resistance, high adhesive force, softness, malleability, and have the ability to shield electromagnetic interference.

The increase in usage of conductive textiles in military uniforms as in medical devices is likely to drive the market growth. Apart from this rising demand from sports and fitness sector might play a crucial role in the growth of the industry during the forecast period. Rising investments, focus on research and development, technological advancements in developing countries and growing demand of smart fabrics or wearables are key factors behind the industry’s progress. Conductive textiles are being used in healthcare sector for monitoring health conditions of patients. Heated covers and textiles are being used now to control and monitor pulse of patients. Investment in the defense sector is also increasing, and the adoption of advanced uniforms is predicted to fuel the market’s growth during the forecast period.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Conductive Textiles Market:

Parker Chomerics, Toray Industries Inc, Laird PLC, Seiren Co. Ltd., Bekaert, Holland Shielding Systems B.V, Shieldex, 3M, Emei (HK) Electronics Ltd. and Metaline.

The Global Conductive Textiles Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Conductive Textiles Market market on the basis of Fabric Type, Type, Application and region:

Fabric Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Cotton

Nylon

Polyester

Wool

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Woven Conductive Textiles

Non-Woven Conductive Textiles

Knitted Conductive Textiles

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Military & Defense

Healthcare

Sports & Fitness

Consumer Electronics

Others

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Conductive Textiles market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Conductive Textiles market size

2.2 Latest Conductive Textiles market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Chapter 3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Conductive Textiles market key players

3.2 Global Conductive Textiles size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Conductive Textiles market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Continue…..

Major offerings of the Conductive Textiles market report:

In-depth analysis of the Conductive Textiles market along with present and emerging trends

Forecast estimations to assist in formulating investment strategies

Assessment of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks of the market

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

