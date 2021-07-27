Nanocellulose Market Size, Business Opportunities By Leading Players, Share, Development, Expansion, Merger, Acquisition, New Product Launches, and Pricing Analysis

The global Nanocellulose market is forecast to reach USD 1.08 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is seeing an expanded interest from the composites sector owing to its critical characteristics, including biodegradability, non-toxicity, and sustainability, along with thixotropic Nanocellulose properties. However, volatile prices of raw materials arising necessity for exploring and adopting other content as a substitute to reduce the overall cost of the operation will be hampering the demand for the market.

Cosmetics would have substantial potential for Nanocellulose across the forecast period. It is used as a synthetic covering agent for fingers, eyes, eyebrows, or eyelashes in cosmetics. The product also provides antioxidant properties and is now used in products for sun care. It is also used for wound dressings in the surgical profession and regenerative medicine. Other uses include pharmaceuticals, tobacco filter additives, computer components, electronic displays, condensers, lithium battery films, lightweight body armor, loudspeaker membranes, and ballistic glass. However, low awareness about product use and high prices may, in the coming years, somehow hamper the demand.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Nanocellulose market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Nanocellulose market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Asahi Kasei Corporation, Sappi Ltd., Fpinnovations, Kruger Inc., CelluForce Inc., Nippon Paper Group Inc., Stora Enso, Borregard ASA, CelluComp Ltd., Oji Paper, and American Process Inc., among others.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Nanocellulose market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Nanocellulose market on the basis of product, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Nano Fibrillated Cellulose

Nanocrystalline Cellulose

Bacterial Nanocellulose

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Composites

Paper Processing

Food & Beverage

Paint & Coating

Oil & Gas

Personal Care

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

