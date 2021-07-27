Automated Testing Software Market 2021 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2027

The Automated Testing Market is projected to grow at a 14% CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The automated testing market is driven by growing demand for automation of test processes and solutions for a seamless customer experience and growing use of AI. Advanced technology support for software test environments.
A full report of Automated Testing Software Market available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/automated-testing-software-market/32485/
However, factors such as increasing complexity to implement the transition from manual testing to automated testing could hamper the growth of the market over the next few years. The change in automated testing has been driven primarily by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). AI is growing in importance in testing because it shortens the test lifecycle. It is used in all aspects of testing, including automation testing, functional testing, regression testing, and performance testing.
To Request a Sample of our Report on Automated Testing Software Market: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/request-sample/?id=32485
Major Players
Automated Testing Software Market- Segmentation
By Component
By Testing Type
- IBM Corporation
- Micro Focus International plc
- Capgemini SE
- SmartBear Software
- Keysight Technologies Inc
By Organization Size
- API Testing
- Security Testing
- Performance Testing
- Compatibility Testing
- Compliance Testing
- Usability Testing
- Others
By Industry Vertical
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Geographic Coverage
- BFSI
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Energy & Utilities
- Telecommunications & IT
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
The report covers the following objectives:
•
Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Automated Testing Software Market
.
• The market share of the Automated Testing Software Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Automated Testing Software Market.
• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Automated Testing Software Market.
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Key Questions Answered by Automated Testing Software Market Report
About Us:
- What was the Automated Testing Software Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Automated Testing Software Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automated Testing Software Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Reports
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404
https://clarkcountyblog.com/