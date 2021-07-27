Software-Defined Security Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The Software Defined Security market has grown at a CAGR of 33% over the forecast period 2021-2027. With software-defined security, you can implement dynamic security in your network through a controller driven by software or application. These security models help protect multiple security-related issues such as network segmentation, threat detection, intrusion alerts, and access control regulated and managed by security software.
Key Market players
Software-Defined Security Market- Segmentation
By Components:
By Enforcement Point:
- Palo Alto Network
- Intel Corporation
- EMC
- Hewlett Packard Enterprises
- Catbird
- Symantec
- Cisco Systems
- Fortinet
- Vmware
- SANS Institute
- Others.
By Solutions:
- Application and Mobile Device Security
- Virtual Machines (VMs)/Server/Storage Security
- Network Security Gateways
- Others (Cloud, Database, and Web)
By Services:
- Security Software
- Control Automation and Orchestration Solution
- Security Compliance and Policy Management
- Performance Management and Reporting
By Deployment Mode:
By End User:
- Support and Maintenance
- Training and Education
- Integration and Testing
- Consulting
Geographic Coverage
- Telecom Service Providers
- Cloud Service Providers
- Enterprises
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
The report covers the following objectives:
Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Software-Defined Security Market
• The market share of the Software-Defined Security Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Software-Defined Security Market.
• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Software-Defined Security Market.
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Key Questions Answered by Software-Defined Security Market Report
- What was the Software-Defined Security Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Software-Defined Security Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Software-Defined Security Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
