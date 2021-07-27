Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market Size, Share 2020, Impressive Industry Growth Report 2027

Wet FGD Systems

Spray Dry FGD System

Dry FGD System

Power Plants

Chemicals

Cement

Metal Processing and Mining

Manufacturing

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The global flue gas desulfurization (FGD) system market size is expected to reach USD 25063.8 million in 2026 from USD 17869.1 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4%. Flue gas desulfurization systems are used in the manufacture of coal, oil, automobile tires, municipal solid waste and cement, gasoline refining, glass, paper, iron, steel and copper. SO2 emissions are a major cause of acid rain and are regulated in each industrial country worldwide.Competitive analysis and profiles of the major flue gas desulfurization systems market players, such as Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd (MHPS), Inc., Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, HAMON Group, Thermax Ltd., GE Power, and others are provided in this report.Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.