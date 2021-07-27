Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market Size, Share 2020, Impressive Industry Growth Report 2027

The global flue gas desulfurization (FGD) system market size is expected to reach USD 25063.8 million in 2026 from USD 17869.1 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4%. Flue gas desulfurization systems are used in the manufacture of coal, oil, automobile tires, municipal solid waste and cement, gasoline refining, glass, paper, iron, steel and copper. SO2 emissions are a major cause of acid rain and are regulated in each industrial country worldwide.
Key Companies
Competitive analysis and profiles of the major flue gas desulfurization systems market players, such as Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd (MHPS), Inc., Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, HAMON Group, Thermax Ltd., GE Power, and others are provided in this report.
Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market- Segmentation
By Technology
By Application
- Wet FGD Systems
- Spray Dry FGD System
- Dry FGD System
Geographic Coverage
- Power Plants
- Chemicals
- Cement
- Metal Processing and Mining
- Manufacturing
The report covers the following objectives:
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Recent Developments
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market.
- The market share of the Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market.
Key Questions Answered by Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market Report
- Market Overview and growth analysis
- Import and Export Overview
- Volume Analysis
- Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
- Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
- What was the Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
