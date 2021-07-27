Managed Services Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

Accenture PLC

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

AT&T Inc.

Avaya Inc.

BMC Software, Inc.

CA Technologies

Cisco Systems, Inc.

DXC Technology Company

Ericsson

Fujitsu Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

International Business Machines Corporation

Lenovo Group Limited

On-premise

Cloud

Managed Data Center

Managed Security

Managed Communications

Managed Network

Managed Infrastructure

Managed Mobility​

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Entertainment and Media

Retail

Manufacturing

Government

Other End User Verticals

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Managed Services Market .

. The market share of the Managed Services Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Managed Services Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Managed Services Market.

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

What was the Managed Services Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Managed Services Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Managed Services Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

[email protected]

The global managed services market size was valued at USD 215.14 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% from 2021 to 2027. The growth can be attributed to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has triggered the need for business automation as businesses are aggressively resorting to remote working. According to an NTT Ltd. commissioned report by IDG, almost 55% of the businesses are approaching managed service providers to opt for their value-added services and reduce security risks, which have increased multifold since the outbreak of the pandemic as employees are working remotely and business partners and customers are relying totally on electronic communication.Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.