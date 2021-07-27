Managed Services Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The global managed services market size was valued at USD 215.14 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% from 2021 to 2027. The growth can be attributed to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has triggered the need for business automation as businesses are aggressively resorting to remote working. According to an NTT Ltd. commissioned report by IDG, almost 55% of the businesses are approaching managed service providers to opt for their value-added services and reduce security risks, which have increased multifold since the outbreak of the pandemic as employees are working remotely and business partners and customers are relying totally on electronic communication.
Key Companies
Managed Services Market- Segmentation
By Deployment
By Type
- Accenture PLC
- Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
- AT&T Inc.
- Avaya Inc.
- BMC Software, Inc.
- CA Technologies
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- DXC Technology Company
- Ericsson
- Fujitsu Limited
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Lenovo Group Limited
By Enterprise Size
- Managed Data Center
- Managed Security
- Managed Communications
- Managed Network
- Managed Infrastructure
- Managed Mobility
By End-user Vertical
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Geographic Coverage
- BFSI
- IT and Telecommunication
- Healthcare
- Entertainment and Media
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Government
- Other End User Verticals
The report covers the following objectives:
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Recent Developments
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Managed Services Market.
- The market share of the Managed Services Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Managed Services Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Managed Services Market.
Key Questions Answered by Managed Services Market Report
- Market Overview and growth analysis
- Import and Export Overview
- Volume Analysis
- Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
- Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
