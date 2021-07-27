Industrial Racking Systems Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Industrial Racking Systems market size is expected to reach US$ 14.9 billion by 2028, from US$ 10.5 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2027. In North America, owing to the growing demand for warehouses in many sectors, the demand for racking systems for industries such as food and beverage, construction, agriculture, semiconductor, automotive and others is relatively mature.
Key Companies
The major players in the market are Ridg-U-Rak Inc, Averys SA, Kardex, PROMAN, S.r.l, SSI Schaefer, Gonvarri Material Handling, ARPAC, AK Material Handling Systems, North American Steel Equipment Inc, AR Racking.
Industrial Racking Systems Market- Segmentation
By System Type
By Industrial Vertical
- Cantilever Racking System
- Drive-in or Drive-thru Racking system
- Selective Racking System
- Push back Racking System
- Others
Geographic Coverage
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Packaging
- Food and Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
- Others
The report covers the following objectives:
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Recent Developments
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Industrial Racking Systems Market.
- The market share of the Industrial Racking Systems Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Industrial Racking Systems Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Industrial Racking Systems Market.
Key Questions Answered by Industrial Racking Systems Market Report
- Market Overview and growth analysis
- Import and Export Overview
- Volume Analysis
- Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
- Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
- What was the Industrial Racking Systems Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Industrial Racking Systems Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Industrial Racking Systems Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
