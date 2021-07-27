High-Temperature Sealants Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The high temperature adhesives and sealants market is expected to register a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the growth of the research market is the increasing demand from various end-user industries. On the other hand, stringent environmental regulations regarding VOC emissions are one of the obstacles to the growth of the market studied.
Major Players
High-Temperature Sealants Market- Segmentation
By Adhesive Resin Type
- 3M
- Bostik, an Arkema company
- FortaFix (Minkon Ltd)
- AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
- PPG Industries, Inc.
By Sealant Product Type
- Epoxy
- Silicone
- Polyurethane
- Acrylic
- Other Resin Types
By End-user Industry
- Silicone
- Polyurethane
- Acrylic
- Polyvinyl Acetate
- Other Product Types
Geographic Coverage
- Electrical and Electronics
- Building and Construction
- Automotive
- Medical Devices and Instruments
- Aerospace and Defense
- Other End-user Industries
