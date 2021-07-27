Computerized Numeric Control Market Size, Share 2020, Impressive Industry Growth Report 2027

The Computerized Numeric Control Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 4% during 2021-2027.
CNC machines follow a computer-controlled mechanism in which the various components of the machine, such as controllers, sensors, and programmable logic controller (PLC) drives, are connected via a network for communication and management. Increasing adoption of automated manufacturing, especially in the industrial and automotive sectors, is a key factor that is expected to propel the growth of the global computer numerical control market.
Computerized Numeric Control Market- Segmentation
By Industry Vertical
By Machine Tool Type
- Aerospace & Defense
- Automobile
- Electronics
- Healthcare
- Industry Machinery
- Others
Company Profile
- Lathes
- Mills
- Routers
- Grinders
- Others
Geographic Coverage
- Bosch Rexroth AG
- Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation (DMTG)
- Fagor Automation
- FANUC Corporation
- HAAS Automation, Inc.
- Heidenhain Corporation
- Hurco Companies, Inc.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Okuma Corporation
- Sandvik AB
- Soft Servo Systems Inc.
The report covers the following objectives:
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Recent Developments
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Computerized Numeric Control Market.
- The market share of the Computerized Numeric Control Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Computerized Numeric Control Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Computerized Numeric Control Market.
Key Questions Answered by Computerized Numeric Control Market Report
- Market Overview and growth analysis
- Import and Export Overview
- Volume Analysis
- Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
- Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
- What was the Computerized Numeric Control Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Computerized Numeric Control Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Computerized Numeric Control Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
