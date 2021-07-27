Global Sodium Percarbonate Market Revenues to Record a CAGR of 3% through 2029

According to a new Fact.MR report, global demand for sodium percarbonate accounted for a sales volume of 1051 KT in 2018, which is projected to grow substantially through 2019 and beyond. A plethora of factors are shaping growth in the sodium percarbonate market, ranging from growing demand for low-cost cleaning agents to shifting customer preference for eco-friendly bleach products.

The Fact.MR study finds that the demand for sodium percarbonate is being buoyed by its extensive functional benefits in both industrial and household cleaning applications. Powerful bleaching, disinfection, and cleaning capabilities are the key attributes that are highly likely to remain key influencers, sustaining sodium percarbonate sales over the forthcoming years.

According to the study, significant adoption of sodium percarbonate for laundry and cleaning applications, which collectively contributed to nearly 90% sales in 2018, continue to uplift the market growth significantly. Moreover, the growing use of sodium percarbonate as a formulating ingredient in deck, carpet, household, and laundry cleaning products has been creating notable growth avenues for stakeholders. Additionally, ultra-concentrated bleaches, which typically contain 80-100% oxygen bleaching agent, such as sodium percarbonate, are witnessing wide adoption as effective cleaning and bleaching agents. Increasing demand for better cleaning solutions with high oxygen content is likely to underpin the sales of sodium percarbonate based ultra-concentrated products through 2029.

The study opines that the shifting consumer preference for eco-friendly products is creating novel growth avenues for sodium percarbonate market participants. With growing number of manufacturers replacing chlorine bleaching chemicals with environmentally friendly chemicals such as sodium percarbonate, the market attractiveness is likely to grow significantly in the years to come.

As per the study, sales of sodium percarbonate have grown considerably in recent years owing to its growing adoption as a viable substitute to sodium perborate in detergent formulations due to the lower dissolving temperature of the former in water. Additionally, soil-friendly nature of sodium percarbonate compared to borax-containing sodium perborate, which negatively impacts the soil quality, has been underpinning substantial gains in the market.

Widening Applicability in Non-conventional Sectors to Boost Revenues

The study underscores that although uncoated sodium percarbonate continues to witness significant adoption from various end-use sectors, such as laundry and pulp & paper industry, the demand for coated variants will grow considerably through 2029. The rising traction for coated sodium percarbonate will be prominently underpinned by its enhanced stability accountable for longer shelf life under high temperatures and humidity, and improved compatibility with additives of powder detergents.

As per the study, there remains a notable untapped potential for sodium percarbonate in some non-traditional application sectors, such as water treatments, textiles, and pulp & paper industry. While applications in commercial fish farm, denture cleaners and toothpaste, are particularly emerging lucrative for sodium percarbonate manufacturers and other stakeholders, an increasing focus on exploring a diverse application range is highly likely to impact the competition strategies in forthcoming years.

The study also opines that in line with the flourishing demand for liquid detergents, particularly in Western countries, a number of innovations are likely to open doors to myriad application opportunities for companies that are active in sodium percarbonate market. OCI Peroxygens LLC, a leading player in sodium percarbonate market, is using multiple advanced technologies to minimize the risk of undesired decomposition and delay natural decomposition of sodium percarbonate based products. The company is heavily investing in coating technology, stabilizing technology, and control process, which the study opines is likely to shape the market growth positively.

Sodium Percarbonate Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the sodium percarbonate market with detailed segmentation on the basis of type, end use, and region.

Type Coated

Uncoated End Use Laundry

Cleaning (Industrial & Household)

Water Treatment

Chemicals

Textiles

Pulp & paper

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

MEA

Though East Asia remains the leading market in sodium percarbonate landscape, the South Asia & Oceania cluster is likely to create a mine of opportunities for stakeholders in the near future. Structural opportunity in developing markets, such as China, India, and South Korea are estimated to drive long-term growth, supported by technology development.

Fact.MR study presents a long-term outlook of the sodium percarbonate market for the period 2019 to 2029. The sodium percarbonate market revenues are projected to roughly record a CAGR of 3% through 2029.

