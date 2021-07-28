Sodium Dichloroisocyanurate Market Revenue Share, Growth Factors, Trends, 2017–2027

The rising demand for water treatment application, a wide arena of applications, and the COVID-19 pandemic are boosting the Sodium Dichloroisocyanurate market.

The Global Sodium Dichloroisocyanurate market is forecast to reach USD 911.3 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. In recent years, the rising awareness about personal hygiene and the availability of disinfectant water for all have contributed to the continuous expansion of the market. With the continuous expansion of the water treatment industry, there has been a boosting demand for chlorinating agents, which contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this sector. The outbreak of COVID-19 is also acting as an opportunity for growth of the market players due to the increasing demand for surface cleaning and disinfecting products.

The COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in increasing emphasis on safely managed water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services. Proper and frequent hand hygiene is considered as an essential measure for controlling the outbreak of the virus. This has lead to increased demand for WASH services that has resulted in an increasing demand for water treatment, contributing to the growth of the market. In order to control the outbreak, WHO has provided with guidance on the safe management of sanitation services and drinking water. The formulation of such guidance results in creating further awareness about accessibility to safe water resulting in increasing demand for the compound. It has also resulted in elevated demand from healthcare organizations for disinfecting medical equipment and surfaces. There has also been concern about the transmission of the virus from foods that are consumed raw, like fruits.

Key participants include Innova Corporate, Zeel Products, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Henan GP Chemicals Co., Ltd., Heze Huayi Chemical Co., Ltd., Taian Huatian Chemical Co.,Ltd., Capot Chemical Co.,Ltd., Filtron Envirotech, Ouya Chemical, and Jingwei Disinfection Products.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In context to Form, the Tablet segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.2% during the forecast period. The growth rate witnessed by the tablet segment is attributed to the presence of chlorine stabilizer, resistance to organic spoilage, limited corrosion in stainless steel & rubber, applicability in hard water and water comprising of high organic contents, which results in its increased preference among end-users.

In regards to Application, the Disinfectants segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.3% during the forecast period. The growth rate witnessed by this segment is attributed to its extensive use in household sterilizing for disinfecting surfaces because of its germicidal actions. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the increasing awareness about transmission of the virus from contaminated surfaces would also result in increasing demand of the compound for manufacturing disinfectants, supporting the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

In context to End-use, the Cosmetics and Personal Care segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period. The growth rate witnessed by the Cosmetics and Personal Care segment is attributed to the growing demand for bleaching chemicals in the cosmetics and personal care sector, wherein the compound is used as a bleaching chemical.

In April 2020, ITC has launched new zero contact Savlon Surface Disinfectant Spray. The product has been launched considering the present situation of COVID-19, wherein disinfecting the surfaces has become essential. The products claim to kill 99.99% germs. The launch of such new, innovative disinfecting products, would pave the path for new areas of application of the component.

De Nora has been working on providing energy-saving water treatment solutions and products. The company has developed insoluble electrodes for electrochemical applications with systems, processes, and equipment for water disinfection and filtration. The launch of such new water treatment solutions opens new areas of application of the compound.

Deals Landscape

In October 2018, Veolia and Unilever had signed an agreement, which emphasized on In April 2016, Lanxess had acquired the ‘Clean and Disinfect business of Chemours, the U.S. based chemical company. The aim of this acquisition was to expand the product portfolio of the company. The acquisition was made with €210 million.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Sodium Dichloroisocyanurate market on the basis of Form, Application, End-use, Application and region:

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

US

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Tablet

Powder

Granular

End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Food

Sports and Recreation

Agriculture

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Textile

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cleansing Agent

Biocide

Industrial Deodorant

Disinfectants

Others

