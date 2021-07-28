Optical Brighteners Market Size, SWOT, Porter’s Analysis For 2017–2027

Growing demand for optical brighteners and textiles and fabric applications in the APAC region is stimulating market growth.

The Optical Brighteners Market size is estimated to reach USD 1.44 Billion from USD 0.81 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 7.3% through 2027. The market growth is driven by surging product demand for paper, detergents & soap, and fabric applications.

Optical brighteners are additives that are often used to enhance the appearance of the color of a fabric or paper, resulting in a whitening effect. They are also known as fluorescent whitening agents and offer unique properties, such as light fastness, high fluorescence, chemical stability, and heat resistance, making it ideal for application in the paper and textile industry.

Key players in the optical brighteners market are Clariant AG, Keystone Aniline Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, 3V Corporation, Aron Universal Ltd., BASF SE, Republic Powdered Metals, Brilliant Colors Inc., Deepak Nitrite Limited, and The Fong Min International Co. Ltd., among others.

Currently, optical brighteners are the most extensively used chemicals in the soaps and detergents industry. It is widely used in laundry detergents to aid clothes to look cleaner and brighter. Also, the growing demand for paper products with a superior aesthetic appeal will positively impact optical brighteners market growth over the coming years. Moreover, expanding product application scope in lacquers, pigmented lacquers, and universal tracer, further supplement optical brighteners market share through 2027.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on application, the paper segment contributed significantly to the optical brigteners market share in 2019 and is forecast to witness a growth rate of 7.5% through 2027 on account of increasing product utilization to produce papers that are whiter and brighter.

The textiles segment held the second-largest market share in 2019 and is likely to showcase a notable growth rate of 7.6% over the analysis period.

Based on distribution channel, the offline distribution is estimated to exhibit a growth rate of 6.8% through 2027. However, the online segment is also witnessing major popularity and is likely to register a faster rate of 8.1% over the projected timeframe.

Based on industry vertical, the safety & security segment is forecast to grow at 7.1% over the analysis period. The robust growth can be attributed to extensive product application for detecting detect imperfections, in coatings including thin spots and pinholes through a UV light source. Moreover, increasing usage of optical brightener latex polymer as a marker or for security documents, bank checks, inks & coatings, and other materials for successive identification will boost segmental growth.

In 2019, the consumer goods segment accounted for 37.7% of the optical brighteners market share and is set to witness a growth rate of 7% over the analysis period owing to surging demand for paper, detergents, soaps, apparel, and other consumer goods.

In the regional landscape, North America is estimated to register a growth rate of 7.1% through 2027 on account of growing product demand from end-use industries like textiles and paper.

Europe is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% through 2027 on account of the growing demand for optical brighteners in countries such as Italy, France, and Germany, as a result of the high demand for cosmetic products.

On 10th July 2020, a manufacturer of stroboscopic inspection lighting, Unilux, launched a new line of portable UV inspection strobes that offer improved efficiency by illuminating a larger area of Ultra Violet-visible inks and optical brighteners to detect any defects at full production speed.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Optical Brighteners Market on the basis of application, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Europe

U.K.

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Paper

Fabrics

Soaps & Detergents

Plastics & Synthetics

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Consumer Goods

Security & Safety

Textile

Packaging

Others

