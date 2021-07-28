Hydrogen Peroxide Market Revenue, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The Global Hydrogen Peroxide market is forecast to reach USD 6.18 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. One of the primary factors supporting the growth of the market is the expansion of the e-commerce, food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors that is resulting in boosting the demand for pulp & paper for packaging. The rising awareness about the impact of undertreated disposed waster on the environment has resulted in the elevated deployment of the compound in water purification. The continuous effort of governments of various nations in this region, like India, on enhancing public hygiene by developing different programs like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan also supports the expansion of the market in this region. The formulation of pragmas like Namami Gange Programme, wherein the emphasis is on rejuvenating National River Ganga, also paves new arenas of application for the compound in this region, which would further contribute to the market growth in this region.

The COVID-19 Impact:

The compound has confirmed high efficiency against bacteria, bacterial spores, and viruses, which has resulted in its increased preference for sanitization purposes. The approval for the use of the compound for disinfecting purposes by regulatory bodies like EPA, which has approved the use of hydrogen peroxide (0.5%) as a disinfectant, also acts as a propelling factor for the expansion of the market. The outbreak has also resulted in panic buying of disinfecting products, which has resulted in an increased burden on the market players to increase their production capacities. In order to restrain the community transmission of the virus, the emphasis has been given on sanitization and sterilization of large areas. Herein, the compound finds application as a vapor for room sanitization, i.e., (VHP).

Further key findings from the report suggest

In context to Dilution Type, the 35 percent H2O2 segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 5.6% during the forecast period. The growth rate witnessed by this segment is attributed to the continuous expansion of the food sector and application of the compound in bleaching wheat flour and processing cheese. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an increased emphasis on the sanitation of food products among consumers to minimize the risk of transmission of the virus from contaminated packages. It has resulted in the growing popularity of the compound in sanitization and eliminating microorganisms from food packaging materials.

In regards to End-user, the Pulp & Paper segment held the largest market share of more than 40.0% in 2019. In the pulp & paper industry the compound is used in bleaching of chemical pulp. When the compound is used in pulp & paper bleaching it enhances brightness stability, brightness level and minimizes manufacturing cost.

In regards to Application, the Disinfectant segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 5.9% during the forecast period. The growing awareness about the negative environmental impact of disposing untreated wastewater to water bodies has resulted in the growing demand for the compound in disinfecting the water, wherein it is used to remove organic impurities.

In November 2018, INDIAN PEROXIDE had launched a new hydrogen peroxide plant in Dahej, Gujarat. The company is also planning to investment Rs. 750 Cr in next 3–5 years along with expansion of the capacity for other chemical units that would support the new H2O2 plant.

In February 2020, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, one of the mentionable market player, has revealed that the company is prepared to construct a new production facility for industrial hydrogen peroxide in Taiwan. For this expansion the company has an investment of USD 156.6 million.

Key participants include BASF SE, Arkema Group, Dow, Chang Chun Group, Grasim, Evonik Industries AG, Gujarat Alkali and Chemicals Ltd, Guangdong ZhongCheng Chemicals Co. Ltd, Kemira Oyj and Hodogaya Chemical Co. Ltd.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Hydrogen Peroxide market on the basis of Dilution Type, End-user, Application and region:

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

US

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Dilution Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

90% H2O2

35% H2O2

6 to 10% H2O2

3% H2O2

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bleaching

Oxidizing

Disinfectant

Others

End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pulp & Paper

Wastewater Treatment

Chemical Synthesis

Food & Beverage

Mining

Textiles

Cosmetics & Healthcare

Others

