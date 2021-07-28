Ortho-Phenylphenol Market Size, Analysis, Recent Developments, and Forecast Till 2027

Growing use of Ortho-Phenylphenol as fungicides in agriculture is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global Ortho-Phenylphenol market is expected to reach USD 87.23 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Ortho-Phenylphenol finds applications as an antifungal agent and food additive. The organic compound is utilized for post-harvest control disease in citrus fruit, apples, tomatoes, stone fruit, cucumber, and peppers by applying directly in a wax or implementing impregnated wrapping materials, as well as decontamination of seedboxes. Moreover, it finds usage to control apple canker by applying during the dormant phase. Also, these used in fluorescence determination of triose and as deoxyribonuclease inhibitor

Ortho-Phenylphenol is used as a dyeing agent for hydrophobic synthetic fiber polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyester, bactericidal preservatives, surfactants, dye intermediates. In Japan, this organic chemical and sodium salt is applied for preventing of citrus mold by embedding into wax with 0.8% of the product and spraying into the post-harvest citrus or may be used in combination with biphenyl, owing to its ability to reduce the degrade. The U.S., The U.K., and Canada permit the use of the chemical for a larger range of fruits, comprising pears, apples, and pineapple, among others. It is also used as a preservative in cosmetic products.

Additionally, Ortho-Phenylphenol finds extensive use as general surface disinfectant in nursing homes, hospitals, veterinary hospitals, dairy farms, poultry farms, barbershops, commercial laundries, and food processing plants, as well as for sterilization of hospital and veterinary instrument.

Key participants include Dow Chemicals Company, Sanko Holdings AS, Lanxess Chemical Company, Jinan Yudong Technology, Shandong Xingang Chemical, BASF SE, Sigma-Aldrich, AkzoNobel, Xiangshui Fumei Chemical Co. Ltd., and Hangzhou J & H Chemical Co. ltd., among others.

COVID-19 Impact

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a spiraling increase in the sales of disinfectants. The demand for the product has surged to such an extent that supermarkets and pharmaceutical stores facing a shortage of supply for such products. Disinfectants are an effective measure in combatting the spread of the disease as it would kill the deadly coronavirus on any surface and contain it from spreading. Growing awareness among the people and the increasing usage of wipes and sanitizers are driving the growth of the market

Further key findings from the report suggest

By synthesis, chlorobenzene synthesis is likely to grow at a rate of 2.4% in the forecast period. Ortho-Phenylphenol is produced as a by-product in the pressure phenol synthesis, which uses chlorobenzene for the production of phenol.

By application, disinfectants contributed to the largest market share in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 3.1% in the forecast period. Ortho-Phenylphenol is present in low concentrations in a few household products, including spray disinfectants and spray or aerosol underarm deodorants. Also, it is used as a disinfectant fungicide for use in industrial applications, in paints, on ornamental plants and turfs, and as a wood preservative.

By industry vertical, the food & beverage industry held a substantial share in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 3.6% in the period 2020-2027. Ortho-Phenylphenol finds application as a preservative in food and beverages.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 4.2% in the forecast period, attributed to the growth of the end-user industries such as the food & beverage and agriculture industry in the region. Moreover, arise in the level of disposable income of people in the region is causative of the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The market in the North American region is anticipated to witness a growth rate of 3.0% in the period 2020-2027.

In August 2018, Lanxess, a leading market player, and specialty chemicals company, presented its innovative developments and novel solutions for the leather industry at the All China Leather Exhibition (ACLE) in China. Moreover, the company is putting emphasis on the protection of leather intermediates against fundi and yeasts through preservation with Ortho-Phenylphenol, one of the most popular and sustainable biocides used in the leather industry.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Ortho-Phenylphenol market on the basis of synthesis, application, industry vertical, and region:

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

US

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

MEA

Synthesis Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Chlorobenzene Synthesis

Cyclohexanone Synthesis

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Fungicides

Disinfectants

Flame Retardants

Metal Preservation

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Food & Beverage Industry

Chemical Industry

Agrochemical Industry

Automotive Industry

Others

