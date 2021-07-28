Steel Market Analysis, DROT, Region & Country Forecast Till 2027

The global Steel market is forecast to reach USD 1,018.58 Billion by 2027 and will grow at a rate of around 2.3% during the period 2020-2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The major factors contributing to this growth is the increase in demand in the construction and aerospace industry.

During the period 2020-2027, demand for steel would be majorly driven by growth in the construction and automotive sectors. The alloy in sheet form are used in automotive applications, and beams and pillars are extensively used in construction works. Thus the combination of both would majorly contribute to the global demand for steel in the forecast period.

China, India, and Japan are the top steel-producing countries in the world, until December 2019 with China being the largest producer. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period with China and India being the largest consumers of the alloy.

Key participants include ArcelorMittal, NSSMC, Hebei Iron and Steel Group, Baosteel, Wuhan Iron and Steel Group, Posco, Jiangsu Shagang, Tata Steel Group, Hyundai Steel Company and JFE Steel Corporation.

The COVID-19 impact:

As the COVID-19 crisis grows, major players in the industry are trying to reanalyze their strategies and trying to sustain in such a difficult situation. Industry players are trying to find a balance between exports and imports and are focusing on exports until domestic demand starts to grow once again. Covid-19 has seriously affected sectors like construction and automobile, which drive demand for the alloy. The companies are aiming to limit their productions and trying to cater to customers by utilizing their inventory.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Carbon Steel will continue to enjoy the largest market share and the demand of Tool Steel is likely to increase during the period 2020-27. Carbon steel is likely to have a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest consumer of carbon steel during the forecast period, and this is attributed to the fact that countries in this region like China, India, and Southeast Asian countries are focusing more on infrastructural development. In the US market, the demand for carbon steel would be driven due to the increase in spending in the construction sector as well as a fair amount of growth in the automotive sector.

Consumption of structural steel would be the highest during 2020-27 with a CAGR of 2.5% due to its extensive use in construction sector. The USA is responsible for major consumption of structural steel, and the upcoming FIFA World Cup in 2022 in Qatar would drive significant amount of demand for the product in this region.

Infrastructure & Construction segment and Automotive sectors are majorly driving steel demand and this trend will persist during the forecast period with a growth rate of 2.5% and 2.4%, respectively.

Asia – Pacific region is expected to be the largest consumer of the alloy during 2020-27. The Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to grow at the highest rate of 2.6% during the forecast period. China is the main player in the Asia-Pacific market; the APAC region occupied more than 50.0% of the market in 2019. Japan, India, and South Korea are countries occupying major opportunities for growth for market players. In developing countries like India, the demand for the alloy will increase steadily owing to urbanization and the development of infrastructure.

There has been a decline in the exports of the alloy, globally and exports have decreased from India by 29.3%, from United States by 13.4%, from China by 9.3%, from Europe by 6.4% and from Japan by 3.1%.

Small players like Kalyani Steels, Vardhman Special steels are struggling due to the slow rate of growth in the sector and have been forced to cut down their production levels significantly in order to save costs.

In November 2019, a high quality brand of the alloy named INNOVILT was launched by POSCO to enhance the quality it supplies in the construction sector.

Deals Landscape

In 2019, there have been a number of M&A like ArcellorMittal and Nippon Steel Corporation jointly acquiring Essar Steel India Limited, JFE Steel Corporation acquiring 50% share of BSSS, a subsidiary of Baosteel.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the Steel market on the basis of types, products, application type and region:

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

North America

US

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Carbon Steel

Alloy Steel

Stainless Steel

Tool Steel

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Structural steel products

Shipbuilding

Pipes

Petrochemical Wells

Wires

Fittings

Kitchen Appliances

Furniture

Rods

Escalator

Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Infrastructure and Construction

Equipment

Automobile Sector

Domestic and Electric Appliances

Defense

Thank you for reading your report. We also provide modified reports as per requirement of the customer. Please feel free to contact us for any additional requirements. Our team will provide you personalized report.

