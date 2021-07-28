Wound Care Biologics Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

Rising incidence of diabetic foot ulcers, increasing rate of burn injuries, and growing geriatric population and high rate of injuries are some key factors driving market growth

Market Size – USD 1.72 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.1%, Market Trends – Growing burden of chronic injuries

The global wound care biologics market size is expected to reach USD 3.71 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.1%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing incidence of chronic injuries such as diabetic foot ulcers and burn injuries, rising focus on advancement of treatment options, and growing burden of diseases across the globe are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing use of temporary skin substitutes and growing focus of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to develop advanced biologics are some other factors expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Biologic wound healing therapies aim to accelerate the re-establishment of tissue repair mechanisms through the application of active biological agents that have antioxidant, antimicrobial, or anti-inflammatory attributes. Biologic dressings prevent water loss, heat loss, and protein and electrolyte loss and minimizes the risks of contamination. Wound care biologics accelerate wound closure and optimizes wound healing environment. Over the last decade, rapid advancement in understanding wounds and their pathophysiology have led to significant innovations in treatment of acute, chronic, and other wounds.

Growing incidences of burn injuries have increased the preference for wound care biologics as it enables rapid recovery with low-risk of contamination and zero complications. Rapid availability of superior quality biologics and growing investment to accelerate development of safe and high-quality wound care biologics are some other key factors expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. However, high costs associated with treatment and growing incidence of skin graft and substitute rejection are expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the competition in the Wound Care Biologics market with extensive profiling of the companies to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape on a global and regional level. The top manufactures/companies are profiled along with their sales and revenue estimations, market size, market reach, market share, financial standing, product portfolio, business expansion plans and production and manufacturing capacity. It also covers recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and brand promotion and product launches among others in the market.

Key players in the market include

Smith & Nephew

Organogenesis

MiMedx

Integra

Osiris

Derma Sciences, Inc

Soluble Systems

Amnio Technology, LLC

Medline

Skye Biologics

Alphatec Spine,Inc.

Pinnacle Transplant Technologies

Furthermore, the report segments Wound Care Biologics market on the basis of key product types and applications and provides details about the revenue growth, revenue CAGR, and revenue share each segment is expected to register over the forecast period.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Biologic Skin Substitutes

Enzyme Based Formulations

Growth Factors

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Acute Wounds

Chronic Wounds

Surgical Wounds

For a better understanding of the global Wound Care Biologics market dynamics, a regional analysis of the market across key geographical areas is offered in the report. The market is spread across key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Each region is analysed on the basis of the market scenario in the major countries of the regions to provide a deeper understanding of the market. It provides insights into production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, export/import, current and emerging trends and demands, market share, market size, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region.

In-depth regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

