Base Metal Mining Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global Base Metal Mining market is forecast to reach USD 459.28 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for smartphones, a drop in product prices, product innovation, and differentiation are some of the factors catalyzing the growth of various products in the electrical and electronics sector. The introduction of autonomous driving features in vehicles and different innovative technologies, coupled with rising demand for smartphones and computers, is driving the semiconductor industry, where base metals have a broader scope of application. Apart from silver, copper exhibits the best electrical conductivity. Its properties, such as corrosion resistance and good thermal conductivity, make it suitable for a wide range of electrical and electronics applications. As per the reports by Indian Bureau Mines, around 50.0% of copper is used in the electrical and electronics sector in the Asia Pacific, while the number stands at 25.0% in the U.S.

The growth of the construction sector in various countries can largely be attributed to continuous support schemes offered by the governments. For instance, to encourage first-time homebuyers, in 2016, Indonesia’s central bank scrapped a 15.0% minimum mortgage down payment scheme and relaxed its rule for loan disbursements. In 2019, the Indian government, in its interim budget, proposed tax benefits for buying a second house. Skim Pinjaman Perumahan (SPP) program of the Malaysian government assists low-income people in getting subsidiaries for their homes, which, in turn, is projected to drive the demand for base metals in the construction sector. Investments in smart technologies to control cost and improve efficiency are expected to remain an essential trend in the forthcoming years. The shift toward low carbon economy and strict emission regulations is anticipated to have an impact on environmental standards and lead to the scrutiny of mining activities. Automation is another critical area that is likely to help miners reduce costs by eliminating labors.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Base Metal Mining Market:

Antofagasta PLC, BHP, Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd., Freeport-McMoRan Inc., Anglo American, CODELCO, Aurubis, Norilsk Nickel, Vale, and Glencore, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Base Metal Mining market on the basis of Product, Type, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aluminum

Copper

Zinc

Lead

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mineral Processing Machinery

Crushing, Pulverizing and Screening Equipment

Underground Mining Machinery

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Construction

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Base Metal Mining market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Base Metal Mining market size

2.2 Latest Base Metal Mining market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Chapter 3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Base Metal Mining market key players

3.2 Global Base Metal Mining size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Base Metal Mining market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Continue…..

Major offerings of the Base Metal Mining market report:

In-depth analysis of the Base Metal Mining market along with present and emerging trends

Forecast estimations to assist in formulating investment strategies

Assessment of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks of the market

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

