Spandex Market Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts from 2021 To 2027

The Global Spandex Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from USD 7.41 billion in 2019 to USD 10.95 billion in 2027. The increasing demand for the material from textile sector especially for sportswear, active wear along with high usage in medical applications is likely to propel the growth of the industry. Rising average disposable income of people is another factor driving the market’s growth.

Spandex is a lightweight synthetic fiber with superior strength and elasticity. It also has the ability of resisting UV light. It is widely used in skin tight and stretchable clothes. Growing demands for sportswear and active wear along with rising disposable income of people is predicted to drive the market during the forecast period. Demand from the medical sector is also likely to increase since the fiber is used in manufacturing surgical hoses, bandages, diapers, compression stockings amongst others.

The manufacturing process for spandex is quite complex and involves high labor. The superior properties of the material results in high market price of the product in comparison to nylon, polyester, wool and cotton. This is having negative impact on the market’s growth. Major manufacturers of the market are trying to develop automated production processes which can bring optimization in manufacturing as well as reduce the labor cost without compromising the quality of the material.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Hyosung Corporation, LYCRA, TK Chemical Corporation, Taekwang Industrial Company Limited, Teijin Ltd, Toray Industries, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Far Eastern New Century Corporation, INVISTA and Yantai Tayho Advanced Material Corporation Ltd.

The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global Spandex Market. The report covers comprehensive data about current and recent trends, technological advancements, and methodologies. The research document offers a detailed and concise data to assist in making strategic business decisions. The report contains a graphical representation of the important statistical data in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Spandex Market on the basis of Fabric Type, Production Process, Application and region:

Fabric Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Two Way Spandex

Four Way Spandex

Production Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Dry Spinning

Wet Spinning

Melt Extrusion

Reaction Spinning

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Apparel

Sports

Medical

Others

The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities and costs. Research analysts have formulated this report through extensive primary and secondary research on the regional segmentation.

Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Spandex market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends and how they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Spandex market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

