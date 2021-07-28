Wood Pellets Market Size, Sales Revenue, Comprehensive Research Study, Demand, Growth, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

The global Wood Pellets market is forecast to reach USD 17.16 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Wood pellets are renewable sources of energy, derived from sawdust, wood shaving, dry shavings, and others. These offer vital advantages such as cost efficiency and a low impact on the environment compared to traditional fuel sources. Wood pellets will be an excellent alternative to fossil fuels, especially coal, liquefied petroleum gas, natural gas, and others in the years to come, as they will significantly improve the efficiency of the system.

Favorable government policies of the European Union towards renewable energy sources should be a determining factor for the prospects for the wood pellet market in the coming years. Various government regimes, including tax credits, quotas, auction systems, and lower manufacturing and investment costs due to the expansion of production capacity were crucial factors for the deployment of renewable energy sources in the region.

Although wood pellets are receiving considerable attention in developed economies, the lack of awareness in emerging countries is likely to affect the growth of the wood pellet market in the years to come. The main reason behind this is the limited availability of production facilities in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. These regions are still in the nascent stage and are expected to grow at a considerable rate throughout the study period. However, increased government efforts to promote the use of these products will create potential growth opportunities for growth in the region during the study period.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Wood Pellets market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Wood Pellets market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Canfor, Schweighofer, Stora Enso, Drax Group Plc. Enviva LP, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group, Pacific BioEnergy, Lignetics, Rentech Inc. and Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, among others.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Wood Pellets market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

Utility

Standard

Premium

Forest & Food Waste

Agriculture Residue

Power Plants

Residential Heating

Commercial Heating

CHP Heating

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation

