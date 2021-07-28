Optical Coatings Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The global Optical Coatings market is forecast to reach USD 28.63 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Optical coatings refer to thin-film layers on optical devices to improve their reflection, transmission, and other visual characteristics. Optical coatings generally contain multiple layers of different metallic and dielectric materials, such as silicon dioxide, titanium dioxide, and others piled together according to the specific end-use application. Nonetheless, raw materials related to environmental issues are likely to limit the overall demand.

Consumer electronic devices include smartphones, laptops, phablets, smartwatches, and smart TVs. Rapid urbanization leading to changes in consumer habits is expected to create lucrative opportunities for smart consumer electronic devices. This is likely to result in increased use of optical coatings, as they have outstanding properties of visual display and impact resistance. The Asia Pacific is a primary consumer electronics market, owing to the presence of numerous key players. The region’s demand has moved towards countries in Southeast Asia, a trend that is likely to continue over the forecasted timeframe.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Optical Coatings Market:

Newport Corporation, DuPont, PPG Industries, ZEISS Group, Abrisa Technologies, Nippon Sheet Glass & Co., Cascade Optical Corporation, Schott AG, Inrad Optics, and Alluxa Inc., among others.

The Global Optical Coatings Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Optical Coatings market on the basis of product, technology, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Anti-reflective

Reflective

Filter

Conductive

Electrochromic

Others

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sputtering Process

E-Beam Evaporation

Ion-Assisted Deposition (IAD)

Vacuum Deposition

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumer Electronics

Solar

Medical

Architecture

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Telecommunication

Others

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Optical Coatings market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Optical Coatings market size

2.2 Latest Optical Coatings market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Chapter 3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Optical Coatings market key players

3.2 Global Optical Coatings size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Optical Coatings market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Continue…..

Major offerings of the Optical Coatings market report:

In-depth analysis of the Optical Coatings market along with present and emerging trends

Forecast estimations to assist in formulating investment strategies

Assessment of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks of the market

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

