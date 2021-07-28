Paints and Coatings Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global paints and coatings Market is forecast to reach USD 207.52 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is gearing up with rapid growth of industrial development, a growing number of end-user industries, and increasing interest of the population in architecture and activities related to construction. The construction industry is growing up, owing to the rapidly growing global community. This growth is creating a huge demand for building and construction materials, including paints and coatings. The surging population in the world and the per capita income associated with the average wage has been fuelling the demand for automobiles and consumer goods, which boosts industrialization at a rapid pace. Paints and coatings are protecting industrial equipment and machines from corrosion and rusting. Paints and coatings are keeping corrosion at bay to make products look better.

The growth of the paints & coatings market is being restrained by governments’ stringent regulations, such as the use of low-polluted coating technologies and reduction of VOC emission in coating resins. These regulations will drive demand for new low-pollution coatings and emersion of new coats. The new rules and regulations set up by the European Commission and Federal government agencies are leading towards attaining green movement and VOC free coatings. Such initiatives by the government are driving the market for Paints and Coatings to environmental sustainability.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

AkzoNobel NV, PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin- Williams Company, RPM International, Inc., Nippon Paint Holding Co LTD, Tikkurila OYJ, Axalta Coating Systems, Asian Paints Ltd., Berger Paints India Ltd., Jotun Group, Beckers Group, BASF SE, Kansai Paints Co. Ltd., and Valspar Corporation.

The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global Paints and Coatings Market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Paints and Coatings Market on the basis of type, mode of application, end-user, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Acrylic

Alkyd

Epoxy

Polyester

Polyurethane

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Water based Coatings

Solvent based Coatings

Powder Coatings

UV based Coatings

End User Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Architectural & Decorative Residential Non-residential

Industrial Automotive Refinish Automotive OEM Industrial Wood Coil Packaging Marine Protective coatings



The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities and costs. Research analysts have formulated this report through extensive primary and secondary research on the regional segmentation.

Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Paints and Coatings market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends and how they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Paints and Coatings market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report.

