Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The global zeolite molecular sieve market is forecast to reach USD 6.56 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for energy combined with stress on green technologies has resulted in increasing demand for zeolite molecular sieves as catalysts for petroleum refining. Higher yield and efficiency, and non-toxicity property of zeolites has resulted in the extensive usage of the mineral for catalytic operations. In addition, increasing demand for adsorbents due to rising awareness regarding the presence of hazardous organic materials in wastewater is anticipated to augment zeolite molecular sieve market demand over the forecasted period.

Detergents accounted for around 70% of the global zeolite molecular sieve market volume share in 2019. It is used in detergents due to its ability to produce demineralized water through calcium ion exchange, which aids in the removal of all kinds of dirt. This has resulted in enhanced demand for zeolite molecular sieves from the detergent segment. Zeolite molecular sieves being extensively used in the petroleum industry as catalysts that are expected to drive industry growth.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Zeolite Molecular Sieve market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Zeolite Molecular Sieve market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Tosoh Corporation, Arkema Group, BASF SE, Interra Global Corporation, UOP LLC, Zeochem AG, Grace Catalysts Technologies, Chemiewerk Bad Köstritz, Tricat Group, and KNT Group, among others.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Zeolite Molecular Sieve market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global zeolite molecular sieve market on the basis of raw material, end-users, application and region:

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Natural Zeolite

Synthetic Zeolite

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Agricultural Products

Air Purification

Automobile Industry

Cosmetics

Detergents

Paints and Plastics Industry

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Detergents

Catalysts

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

