Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) Market Size, Product Trends, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2020–2028

Rapid expansion of the e-commerce industry globally is driving revenue growth of the market

Market Size – USD 14.8 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 22.4%, Market Trends –Rising demand for managing the healthcare workforce efficiently

The global healthcare automatic identification & data capture (AIDC) market size reached USD 14.8 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 74.6 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 22.4% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Reports and Data. Growing healthcare expenditure globally, increasing need for scheduling patient workflow efficiently, and rapid advancements in AIDC technology in healthcare are some of the major factors expected to drive global market revenue growth during the forecast period. Additionally, AIDC technology enables real time monitoring on various devices and assets, and these advantages are resulting in steadily increasing preference in healthcare, which is contributing significantly to market revenue growth.

AIDC technology is computer-based and aids in the identification and collection of data. AIDC functions on a variety of technologies including bar code, magnetic stripe, QR code, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), biometrics, smart cards, voice recognition, and Optical Character Recognition (OCR). AIDC is increasingly being used in the healthcare sector to enhance operational efficiency, improve visibility of information, and accurate data capture. Incorporation of AIDC in healthcare enables error-free data collection, which in turn aids physicians to provide improved patient care and also minimizes risk of medication errors. In addition, this technology is used to obtain data through analysis of images, videos or sounds, which is another factor expected to drive revenue growth of the global market.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key developments and innovations of the market such as research and development advancements, product launches, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, government deals, and collaborations. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of key players in the market along with their global position, financial standing, business expansion plans, production and manufacturing capacity, and strategic alliances.

Key players in the market include

Datalogic S.p.A; SICK AG; Honeywell International Inc.; Cognex Corporation; Toshiba TEC Corporation; Bluebird Inc; NXP Semiconductors; SATO Holdings Corporation; The Code Corporation; Jadak – A Novanta Company; Unitech Electronics Co., LTD.; Impinj, Inc.; Denso Wave Europe; Avery Dennison Corporation; and TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd.

For a better understanding of the global Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) market dynamics, a regional analysis of the market across key geographical areas is offered in the report. The market is spread across key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Each region is analysed on the basis of the market scenario in the major countries of the regions to provide a deeper understanding of the market. It provides insights into production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, export/import, current and emerging trends and demands, market share, market size, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region.

In-depth regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Furthermore, the report segments Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) market on the basis of key product types and applications and provides details about the revenue growth, revenue CAGR, and revenue share each segment is expected to register over the forecast period.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Barcode

RFID

Biometric

Others

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Hardware

Software

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Clinical

Non-Clinical

Benefits of the Global Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the opportunities and risks of the Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) market

Detailed study of the latest product and technological developments and innovations of the Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) market

Business strategies and plans are analysed for understanding the Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) market scenario

Revenue forecast of Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) market for the forecast period 2020-2028

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, constraints, limitations, challenges, and opportunities

Latest and emerging market trends analysis and their impact on product and application demand

Study of recent M&A, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions among others

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with investment return analysis and feasibility

