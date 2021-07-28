CRM Outsourcing Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

CRM Outsourcing market size is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to increasing demands for customer care in larger organizations. The growing trend of analytics services and the advent of big data will further drive the market growth.
The high cost of internal customer support is a major driving force for outsourcing CRM activities. The need for CRM services was initially driven by technical services and product sales. However, in the end, customer support and administration costs increase, leading to increased adoption of CRM outsourcing.
CRM Outsourcing Market- Segmentation
By Type
By Application
- Communications Management
- Multi-Channel Customer Engagement
- Analytic Solutions
- Others
Key Players
- Retail
- BFSI
- Telecom and IT
- Healthcare
- Others
Geographic Coverage
- IBM
- Accenture
- Cognizant
- Infosys
- HCL Technologies
The report covers the following objectives:
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Recent Developments
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the CRM Outsourcing Market.
- The market share of the CRM Outsourcing Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the CRM Outsourcing Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the CRM Outsourcing Market.
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Key Questions Answered byCRM Outsourcing Market Report
- What was theCRM Outsourcing Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR ofCRM Outsourcing Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in theCRM Outsourcing Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
