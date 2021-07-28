Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027

The Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) market was valued at USD 7.17 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22% from 2021 to 2027, reaching USD 37.29 billion by 2028.
An increasing amount of personal data, corporate content and government databases are now made public and accessible to intelligence agencies worldwide, driving the global open source intelligence (OSINT) market growth over the forecast period.
The major players in the market are Alfresco Software Inc., Digital Clues, Expert Systems S.p.A, Google LLC, Maltego Technologies GmbH, OffSec Service Limited, Octogence Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Palantir Technologies Inc., Recorded Future, Inc., and Thales Group
Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market- Segmentation
By Source
By Technique
- Media
- Internet
- Public Government Data
- Professional & Academic Publications
- Commercial
- Others
By End User
- Text Analytics
- Video Analytics
- Social Media Analytics
- Geospatial Analytics
- Security Analytics
- Others
Geographic Coverage
- Government Intelligence Agencies
- Military & Defense Intelligence Agencies
- Cyber Security Organizations
- Law Enforcement Agencies
- Financial Services
- Private Specialized Business
- Others
The report covers the following objectives:
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Recent Developments
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market.
- The market share of the Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market.
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Key Questions Answered by Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market Report
