Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market Industry Demand, Business Review and Regional Analysis by 2027

The RPO is a sub-segment of human resource outsourcing (HRO) in which the recruitment processes are outsourced to external or third-party service providers. External service providers can manage end-to-end or a part of the recruitment process on behalf of the client organization’s HR department.

The Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) key manufacturers in this market include:

Alexander Mann Solutions

Randstad

Adecco

Manpower Group

Allegis Group

KORN FERRY

ADP

KellyOCG

Hays

Hudson

By the type, the market is primarily split into

Permanent Workforce

Flexible Workforce

By the application, this report covers the following segments

BFSI

Telecom

Healthcare

Energy

Manufacturing

