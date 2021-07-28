Food Packaging Market Size, Share 2020, Impressive Industry Growth Report 2027

The Food Packaging Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 1% during 2021-2027. The food packaging market is the largest application in the packaging sector and accounts for more than a third of the total global packaging market. From an international point of view, the food packaging market is in an exciting phase, reaching developed countries at a time when the market is stagnant and evolving countries are rapidly catching up with new technologies and supply chain management.
Food Packaging Market- Segmentation
By Packaging
By Applications
- Rigid
- Semi-rigid
- Flexible
By Materials
- Bakery
- Confectionery
- Convenience foods
- Dairy products
- Fruits & vegetables
- Sauces, dressings and condiments
- Others (whole grain food, pulses, and oil)
Company Profiles
- Paper & board
- Metal
- Rigid plastic
- Flexible plastic
- Glass
- Others (Wood and textile)
Geographic Coverage
- Smurfit Kappa Group
- Mondi PLC
- International Paper Company
- Sonoco Products Co.
- Schur Flexibles Group
- Anchor Packaging Inc.
The report covers the following objectives:
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Recent Developments
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Food Packaging Market.
- The market share of the Food Packaging Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Food Packaging Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Food Packaging Market.
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Key Questions Answered by Food Packaging Market Report
- What was the Food Packaging Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Food Packaging Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Food Packaging Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
