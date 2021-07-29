Tool Steel Market Share, Worth, Revenue Analysis, Company Revenue Share, Till 2027

The growing use of tool steel in various industries like automotive, construction, and packaging is driving the demand for the market.

The global Tool Steel market is forecast to reach USD 6.89 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is witnessing a surge in demand, owing to the rising requirement for cutting tools, such as saw blades, cutters, jointer blades, milling cutters, taps, drills, punches, router bits, and dies. Tool Steel also finds extensive usage in the automotive industry for applications, such as fabrication of components and chassis parts. Due to the increasing demand for passenger cars and commercial vehicles, the automotive industry has been experiencing a steady growth around the globe in the past few years, which in turn, is driving growth for the tool steel market.

Consumer preference shifting towards carbide-based cutting tools may hamper the demand for the market. Carbide tools find increasing applications in industries due to their faster cutting speed.

Key participants include Baosteel Group, Buderus Edelstahl GmbH, Schmolz + Bickenbach Group, Eramet SA, Samuel, Son. & Co., Sandvik, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Voestalpine, and BOHLER, among others.

The COVID-19 impact:

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the majority of the nations are under lockdown. This has led to most of the industries, except for essential services being shut down temporarily. This has led to a decline in the demand for the Tool Steel Market. Also, since most of the industries such as automotive and construction, where tool steel finds applications, are not operating, the demand has become less. The supply side is also not currently operating due to the lockdowns.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Injection Molding occupied the second-largest market share in 2019. The product offers properties such as hardness, high polishing ability, thermal stability, corrosion resistance, and tear & wear resistance.

Molybdenum is likely to grow at a rate of 4.6% in the forecast period. Molybdenum is used in applications in materials that are hard to machine, such as drills, gear cutters, end mills, among others.

Europe occupied the second largest market share of around 20.0% in 2019. The primary reason behind this is the presence of countries like France, Spain, Germany, and the UK, where cutting instrument manufacture is witnessing a rising demand due to properties like strength and hardness, even at high temperatures.

In India, there is a growth in spending on construction activities because of rising infrastructure development investments. This is driving the demand for the tool steel market as they find applications in roofing, flooring, building insulation, windows, and doors.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Tool Steel market on the basis of product class, material, application, and region:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

US

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Product Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hot Work

Cold Work

Plastic Mold

High Speed

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Tungsten

Chromium

Vanadium

Molybdenum

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Injection Molding

Die Work

Forging

Others

