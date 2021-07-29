Cosmetic Preservative Market Size, Revenue Share, Growth Analysis, and Forecast, 2017–2027

The increasing use of cosmetics and the adoption of advanced technologies in the manufacturing processes have driven the demand for the market.

The global Cosmetic Preservative market is forecast to reach USD 543.6 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing importance of the preservatives in cosmetics to increase shelf life coupled with the upgrading product quality and rising beauty awareness among the population has resulted in an increase in product sales, thus fostering the demand for market growth.

Increasing investment in the research and development for cost-efficient products with the usage of available natural sources of raw material will further enhance the market growth. Moreover, these products are generally premium priced due to their attached psychological desire related to health benefits, which will further propel growth among populations with rising disposable incomes. As regions like the U.S. and Europe have populations possessing high disposable incomes, they are estimated to register higher growth rates.

Request Free Sample: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3146

The cosmetic preservative market is witnessing a surge in demand because of the rising disposable income of people. In countries like the U.S., the annual per capita income was USD 33,706 in 2018, and it rose to USD 45,646 in 2019, which will allow people to spend more on quality products. People in the present world are becoming highly competitive; therefore, they have become very conscious about their personalities. Hence looking young and fit has become a primary issue of concern. Such issues of looking dynamic will propel the growth of this market.

Key participants include BASF SE, Ashland Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Symrise AG, Akema Fine Chemicals, Clariant AG, Brenntag AG, Salicylates & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., The DOW Chemical Company, and Chemipol, among others.

The COVID-19 impact:

The industry has witnessed a decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the impact in this industry has not been as severe as seen in other industries. Due to the corona pandemic, people have reduced discretionary spending, the consumer behavior has shifted towards safe and durable products which have a lower risk of automation contamination, and durable shelf lives that help in rationing of consumer supplies are expected to perform better in the near future. Improving supply lines by strengthening the e-commerce channel along with offering at-home wellness products, which are highly suited in this volatile business environment, are major points of concern for brands.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The main factors driving the growth of natural products will be the rising need for natural health products and cosmetics for skincare and haircare, coupled with environmentally friendly products.

Increasing expenditure over the R&D department to manufacture cost-efficient products with the usage of available natural sources of raw material will further enhance growth. The strict regulations imposed by the government over the beauty product industry will enhance growth.

The consumers in the North American region are increasingly adopting a holistic approach to health and beauty. They are more driven towards beauty products, which have a touch of technological insights from healthcare as well as biotech companies, also known as a cosmeceutical. Along with this trend, the consumers in the region have become more ingredient-focused and are demanding products that use few chemicals and are free from sulfates, petrochemicals, and phthalate. This is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the industry.

Hair Care is expected to grow during the forecast period. The global market for hair care is forecasted to exceed USD 210 Million by 2024. Parabens, QAC, FRP, and phenol derivatives have functional preservation properties. An increase in beauty awareness among consumers, along with the development of safe ingredients, will foster the demand of the market.

In March 2020, Clariant launched a new product Velsan Flex which is a next-generation preservative booster for application in the cosmetic industry. The product employs 93% renewable carbon index technology, which is highly effective in combination with all preservative types.

Read More: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cosmetic-preservative-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Cosmetic Preservative market on the basis of product, application, raw material, and region:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

US

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Paraben Esters

Formaldehyde donors

Phenol derivatives

Alcohols

Quaternary compounds

Organic Acids

Others

Ask For Discount: https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3146

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Skin and Sun Care

Hair Care

Toiletries

Fragrances and Perfumes

Makeup and Color

Others

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Natural

Synthetic

Read More Related Reports:

Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market Size @ http://google.se/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ultraviolet-disinfection-equipment-market

Dodecyl Dipropylene Triamine Market @ http://google.mv/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dodecyl-dipropylene-triamine-market

Quats (Quaternary Ammonium Compounds) Market @ http://ebusinesspages.com/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/quats-quaternary-ammonium-compounds-market

Malic Acid Market Analysis @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/malic-acid-market

Betaine Market Size @ http://econotimes.com/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/betaine-market

Thank you for taking out time to read our report. We also offer report customization according to client’s requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about customization plan and our team will offer you the report as per the modifications.

About Us:

Our in-house experts assist our clients with advice based on their proficiency in the market that helps them in creating a compendious database for the clients. Our team offers expert insights to clients to guide them through their business ventures. We put in rigorous efforts to keep our clientele satisfied and focus on fulfilling their demands to make sure that the end-product is what they desire. We excel in diverse fields of the market and with our services extending to competitive analysis, research and development analysis, and demand estimation among others, we can help you invest your funds in the most beneficial areas for research and development.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Read More Related Reports:

Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market

Polyurethane (PU) Films Market

Construction Film Market

Current Sense Amplifier Market Forecast