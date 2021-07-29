Dental Lasers Market Size and Analysis, Trends, Recent Developments, and Forecast Till 2028

Rising prevalence of dental problems globally and increased awareness about oral hygiene are expected to bolster market growth

Market Size – USD 224.9 million in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.5%, Market Trends – Technological advancements in cosmetic dentistry

The global dental lasers market size is expected to reach USD 345.1 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.5%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The major market revenue growth driving factors are growing cases of dental disorders, rising geriatric population, surging awareness about oral hygiene, and growing preferences for minimally invasive dental surgeries. Rising adoption of laser dentistry, increasing applications of dental lasers in cosmetic dentistry, emergence of technologically advanced dental diagnostics, and increasing healthcare spending are other key factors accountable for the growth of the global dental lasers market in the near future.

Dental lasers are specific devices used in oral surgeries. These devices are highly suited for dental procedures and are increasingly replacing conventional dental surgical instruments like dental drills, dental anesthetics, and hand pieces. Dental lasers are comparatively safer and more efficient and are widely used in dental procedures such as hard tissue and soft tissue procedures. These devices find extensive application in various hard tissue procedures including cavity detection, tooth preparations and dental fillings, and treatment for tooth sensitivity, as well as soft tissue procedures such as crown lengthening, removal of soft tissue folds, teeth whitening, and treatment of gummy smiles and tongue frenulum attachment. Most dental lasers in commercial use are FDA-approved and are said to be more comfortable and cost-effective as compared to other non-laser tools. Moreover, these devices offer other significant advantages such as lower light exposure, reduced contamination, lesser bleeding, quicker healing time, and higher portability.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Biolase Inc., AMD LASERS, FOTONA D.D., Convergent Dental, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Danaher, Sirona, Syneron Dental, ZOLAR Technology & Mfg. Co. Inc., THE YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. CO. LTD., and CAO Group Inc.

The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Dental Lasers market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

On basis of product types and application offered by the Dental Lasers industry, the market is segmented into:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Diode lasers

Quantum well lasers

Distributed feedback lasers

Heterostructure lasers

Vertical cavity surface emitting lasers

Carbon dioxide lasers

Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Lasers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Conservative Dentistry

Endodontic treatment

Oral surgery

Implantology

Peri-implantitis

Periodontics

Tooth whitening

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Dental clinics

Hospitals

The regional analysis covers:

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Benefits of Dental Lasers Market Report:

Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Dental Lasers sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Dental Lasers industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Dental Lasers industry

Analysis of the Dental Lasers market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and latest trends of the industry

