High-Performance Pigments Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

The global High-Performance Pigments Market is forecast to reach USD 7.40 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. High-performance pigments (HPPS) are both organic and inorganic pigments with strong insolubility, heat resilience, color strength, temperature and light speed properties, fastness of bleeding and solvents, and low movement. High-Performance pigments are used in a wide range of outdoor applications, including signage, advertising, and decals. Also, these pigments are used in indoor applications such as floor and wall coverings and specialized labels printing inks such as retort labels, protective inks, metal decorating inks, color filters, and electrophotographic toners used in liquid crystal show. Growing demand for high-performance pigments in automotive and industrial coatings, plastics, and cosmetics is a significant driving force in the growth of the High-Performance Pigments industry. Besides, the strong demand for High-Performance Pigments is driving market growth due to its wide variety of uses, outstanding efficiency, and relatively low environmental effects. Numerous R&D efforts for the production of emerging high-performance pigment innovations such as nano-pigment technology are also driving the market growth.
The high cost of High-Performance Pigments, however, is a major limiting factor for market development. The high price is due to its features, such as excellent heat tolerance and good light resistance, and inorganic pigment opacity. Bismuth vanadate pigments are environmentally safe and are used with strong camouflage capacity and gloss for the manufacture of orange, bright yellow, green, and red colors. Due to the heat tolerance and suitable strength of these pigments, cadmium pigments are used in thermosetting and thermoplastic powder coatings. Rising demands for environmentally friendly products in various industries such as coatings, the organic segment is expected to witness high growth. Organic pigments such as quinacridones, perylenes, perigones, and pyrrole dikes provide red to orange shades, enhancing weather and light speed, heat stabilization, and average migration.
The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the High-Performance Pigments market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the High-Performance Pigments market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.
Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:
Merck Performance Materials, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd., Horsta Chemicals Zhuhai Co. Ltd., Vijay Chemical Industries, BASF SE, Voxco Pigments and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Sun Chemical, DIC Corporation, Meghmani Pigments, and Heubach, among others.
For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the High-Performance Pigments market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.
Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Organic
- Inorganic
End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Automotive & Transportation
- Construction & Infrastructure
- Printing
- Industrial
- Others
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Coatings
- Plastics
- Inks
- Cosmetics
- Others
Regional Analysis Covers:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Benefits of Global High-Performance Pigments Market Report:
- Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics
- A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market
- An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth
- Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth
- In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies
- Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation
