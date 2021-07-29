High-Performance Pigments Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

The global High-Performance Pigments Market is forecast to reach USD 7.40 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. High-performance pigments (HPPS) are both organic and inorganic pigments with strong insolubility, heat resilience, color strength, temperature and light speed properties, fastness of bleeding and solvents, and low movement. High-Performance pigments are used in a wide range of outdoor applications, including signage, advertising, and decals. Also, these pigments are used in indoor applications such as floor and wall coverings and specialized labels printing inks such as retort labels, protective inks, metal decorating inks, color filters, and electrophotographic toners used in liquid crystal show. Growing demand for high-performance pigments in automotive and industrial coatings, plastics, and cosmetics is a significant driving force in the growth of the High-Performance Pigments industry. Besides, the strong demand for High-Performance Pigments is driving market growth due to its wide variety of uses, outstanding efficiency, and relatively low environmental effects. Numerous R&D efforts for the production of emerging high-performance pigment innovations such as nano-pigment technology are also driving the market growth.

The high cost of High-Performance Pigments, however, is a major limiting factor for market development. The high price is due to its features, such as excellent heat tolerance and good light resistance, and inorganic pigment opacity. Bismuth vanadate pigments are environmentally safe and are used with strong camouflage capacity and gloss for the manufacture of orange, bright yellow, green, and red colors. Due to the heat tolerance and suitable strength of these pigments, cadmium pigments are used in thermosetting and thermoplastic powder coatings. Rising demands for environmentally friendly products in various industries such as coatings, the organic segment is expected to witness high growth. Organic pigments such as quinacridones, perylenes, perigones, and pyrrole dikes provide red to orange shades, enhancing weather and light speed, heat stabilization, and average migration.

To get sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3351

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the High-Performance Pigments market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the High-Performance Pigments market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Merck Performance Materials, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd., Horsta Chemicals Zhuhai Co. Ltd., Vijay Chemical Industries, BASF SE, Voxco Pigments and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Sun Chemical, DIC Corporation, Meghmani Pigments, and Heubach, among others.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the High-Performance Pigments market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

Request discount on the report @ https://reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3351

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Organic

Inorganic

End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive & Transportation

Construction & Infrastructure

Printing

Industrial

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Coatings

Plastics

Inks

Cosmetics

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the “High-Performance Pigments Market” report, visit @ https://reportsanddata.com/report-detail/high-performance-pigments-market

Benefits of Global High-Performance Pigments Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation

Thank you for reading our report. For further queries or inquiries about customization, kindly connect with us to know more. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Power and Energy, and Chemicals. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W.

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Connect with us: Facebook| LinkedIn | Twitter

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Native Collagen Market Analysis

Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market Opportunities

Chromium Oxide Market Overview

Geranyl Acetone Market Size

Decabromodiphenyl Ethane Market Share

Veterinary Imaging Market Overview

Urban Air Mobility Market Size

Automotive Metal Stamping Market Demand

Artificial Joints Market Demand

Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market Analysis