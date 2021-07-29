Iron Oxide Pigment Market Size, Business Opportunities By Leading Players, Share, Development, Expansion, Merger, Acquisition, New Product Launches, and Pricing Analysis

Comprehensive Analysis of Global Iron Oxide Pigment Market Report

The global Iron Oxide Pigment Market is forecast to reach USD 2.60 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The nitrobenzene and cast iron are the raw materials used for manufacturing synthetic products. As an intermediate for the production of polishes, pesticides, dyes, solvents, anti-odorant agents, synthetic rubber, and lubricant, the scope of application for nitrobenzene is increasing in other industries, expected to increase the price of nitrobenzene for the production of iron oxide pigment. The pigments are naturally produced in types of ores like sienna, magnetite, goethite, ochre, umber, and hematite. They can also be produced synthetically by prime processes such as reduction of organic compounds by iron, iron compounds thermal deposition, and precipitation of iron salt. Large chemical manufacturers, including Lanxess and BASF SE, have changed their focus to using new technology to produce high-quality pigments by adopting acceptable standards. For creating different colors in both synthetic and natural goods, the element above is expected to have a positive impact on the businesses. Nevertheless, strict environmental regulations against synthetic Iron Oxide Pigment manufacturing and price volatility of raw materials are likely to affect the growth of the Iron Oxide Pigments Market during the review period.

High demand for decorative-property coatings in buildings and transportation infrastructure has led to the higher penetration of red iron oxide pigments in different industries. Changing customer tastes to more vibrant colors has driven innovation in R&D for various iron oxide pigment applications. Rising disposable income and growing population in the region have resulted in high demand for automobiles. Because automotive coatings are a significant market application, request for cars is expected to rise shortly to complement growth and development.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Iron Oxide Pigment Market:

Jiangsu Yuxing Industry & Trade Co. Ltd., Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Applied Minerals Inc., Hunan Three-Ring Pigments Co. Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, Titan Kogyo Ltd., Cathay Industries, LANXESS AG, BASF SE, and Kronos Worldwide, among others.

The Global Iron Oxide Pigment Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

The leading companies of the global Iron Oxide Pigment market are engaging in various developmental activities such as product developments, extensive product research, innovations, and advancements in product processes to re-launch updated products in the market to gain substantial customer base and market size. The report consists of all the business strategies adopted by the companies along with their financial standing, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Iron Oxide Pigment Market on the basis of product, color, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Synthetic

Natural

Color Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Red

Yellow

Black

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Construction

Coatings

Plastics

Paper

Others

Based on the Regions, the market is divided into key geographical regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Main objectives of the Global Iron Oxide Pigment Market:

Exhaustive analysis of the segments of the Iron Oxide Pigment market

Analysis of major growth driving and restraining factors

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

Actionable insights into the current and prospective outlook of market size, share, revenue, sales volume, and growth of the market

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

