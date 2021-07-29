Superhydrophobic Coatings Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report

The Global Superhydrophobic Coatings market is anticipated to reach USD 13.0 million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. One of the main issues driving the market for self-cleaning technology is the depletion of freshwater supplies. Superhydrophobic are entirely water-repellent, allowing dirt to slip off the surface at even minor elevation angles, making them suitable for solar panels and similar applications.

Another main driver for market growth is the expansion of the consumer electronics industry in developing economies and the resulting increase in demand for durable products with full waterproofing properties. These are also primarily used by leather and nonwoven textiles to provide customer comfort, thus eradicating the washing cycles.

In addition, major industries such as textiles and footwear are aggressively promoting and investing in superhydrophobic coatings to provide lasting waterproof properties. This, in effect, has made their products less susceptible to exposure to the moisture and subsequent corrosion degradation. In addition, the increasing need for self-cleaning technologies, particularly in the solar energy sector, to impart greater energy efficiency to panels over the forecast period is likely to be a major driving force in this area.

These coatings have significant advantages and functionalities, including water-repellant, de-icing, anti-fouling, anti-microbial, self-cleaning, and anti-corrosion properties. Nevertheless, under duress and under heavy load-bearing conditions, these coatings are susceptible to corrosion, deterioration, and wear off.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

P2i International Ltd, Lotus Leaf Inc., UltraTech International Inc., NEI Corporation, Hydrobead, NTT Advanced Technology, Aculon, United Protec, Pearl Nano, and DryWired, among

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Superhydrophobic Coatings market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Superhydrophobic Coatings market on the basis of Property, Raw Material, End-Use, and region:

Property Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Anti-Microbial

Anti-Icing/Wetting

Anti-Corrosion

Others

Raw Material Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Carbon Nanotubes

Silica Nanoparticles

Graphene

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Electrical & Electronics

Transportation & Allied Logistics

Medical

Optical

Textiles & Leather

Construction

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Superhydrophobic Coatings Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Superhydrophobic Coatings market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us, and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.

