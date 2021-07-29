Epoxy Coating Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The Global Epoxy Coating Market is projected to reach USD 48.40 billion in 2027. The growth of the global Epoxy Coating Market in the next eight years is expected to drive increased expenditures on residential and commercial construction in emerging areas such as Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Rapid industrialization in Asia-Pacific has led to an increase in use of epoxy coating in flooring applications in retail shops, hospitals, showrooms and warehouses, both commercial and industrial structures. These coatings offer superior shine and elegant finish in the form of terrazzo floors, chipboards, and colorful walls.

The rising automotive industry in Asia-Pacific and Latin America developing economies is expected to increase demand for epoxy coatings due to an increasing population base and disposable income. The growing size of applications in vehicle bodies and other metal components to avoid rust and corrosion is expected to increase market development. Moreover, the growing use of epoxy-based coating as the foundation for automotive parts to ensure paint adhesion would fuel demand on the market over the next years.

Solvent-borne epoxy has grown to represent over a third of the overall market volume as the dominant product segment. However, they have been historically built to protect steel; they have now been widely used and adapted to flooring and for cement structures. Solvents allow fast coating application without formulation problems in the required areas.

To get sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3379

Leading Companies operating in the Global Epoxy Coating Market:

The Valspar Corporation, AkzoNobel N.V., Axalta Coating System, BASF, Berger Paints India Limited, Nippon Paint Company Limited, PPG Industries Inc., Tikkurila Oyj, The Sherwin Williams Company, and RPM International Inc, among others.

The Global Epoxy Coating Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports And Data has segmented into the global Epoxy Coating Market on the basis of Product, Application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Solvent Borne

Waterborne

Powder

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Construction

Industrial

Transportation

Others

Request discount on the report @ https://reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3379

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Epoxy Coating market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Epoxy Coating market size

2.2 Latest Epoxy Coating market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Chapter 3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Epoxy Coating market key players

3.2 Global Epoxy Coating size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Epoxy Coating market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Continue…..

Major offerings of the Epoxy Coating market report:

In-depth analysis of the Epoxy Coating market along with present and emerging trends

Forecast estimations to assist in formulating investment strategies

Assessment of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks of the market

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

To know more about the “Epoxy Coating Market” report, visit @ https://reportsanddata.com/report-detail/epoxy-coating-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Power and Energy, and Chemicals. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W.

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Connect with us: Facebook| LinkedIn | Twitter

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Graphene in Batteries & Supercapacitors Market Size

Corn Fiber Market Share

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market Demand

Tertiary Amines Market Growth

Slow & Controlled Release Pesticides Market Trends

Micro-Location Technology Market Growth

Digital Payment Market Opportunities

Self-Adhesive Labels Market Share

Hybrid Fabric Market Overview

Network Emulator Market Size