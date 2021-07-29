Pigment Dispersion Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

Comprehensive Analysis of Global Pigment Dispersion Market Report

The global Pigment Dispersion market is forecast to reach USD 59.89 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Pigment dispersions are unsolvable coloring agents which are used to add color to specific materials and can be graded as organic and inorganic. Different pigment dispersions are available on the market, and their preference depends on the appropriate particular applications in end-use industries. Demand for pigment dispersions is increasing owing to expanded food processing industries for cosmetic packaging content as well as expanded use of plastic, pulp, and paperboard products in food packaging.

The food processing manufacturers also use colors to distinguish their products from rivals. In the expanding fast-food and processed food sectors, these trends are projected to drive demand. Additionally, urban development creates the opportunity for commercial and residential complex constructions that involve thermal insulation coatings. Alternatively, growing demand for car coatings is also projected to fuel growth in the global market.

However, owing to the adverse impact on safety and the atmosphere, strict restrictions on the manufacture of pigments are a significant restriction on business development. Specific environmental limits such as REACH (Europe), CLP (Europe), the Environmental Protection Act (India), and the Portuguese Law Fn have been released for effective pigment waste disposal. Such environmental laws are hindering market growth across the world.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Pigment Dispersion Market:

Clariant, BASF, DIC Corporation, Sudarshan Chemical, Chromaflo, Cabot Corporation, Heubach GmbH, Penn Color, Pidilite, and Sherwin-Williams, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Global Pigment Dispersion market on the basis of Pigment Type, Dispersion Type, application, and region:

Pigment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Inorganic

Organic

Dispersion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Water-based

Solvent-based

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Paints & Coatings

Inks

Plastics

Others

Based on the Regions, the market is divided into key geographical regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

