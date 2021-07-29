BOPP Films Market Size, Business Opportunities By Leading Players, Share, Development, Expansion, Merger, Acquisition, New Product Launches, and Pricing Analysis

The global BOPP Films Market is forecast to reach USD 33.07 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of BOPP films can be mainly associated with the increasing demand from the food and beverage and personal care industry in developed and emerging countries, which is anticipated to drive the market. These films provide benefits comprising strength and robustness, an excellent blend of stiffness, and heat resistance.

The growth of the packaging industry drives the market for BOPP films. Increasing the use of food packaging such as pouches, lidding films, wraps, and laminates is expected to propel the demand from the market. The rise in the packaging of poultry, meat, and seafood is driving the market, especially in MEA countries. Manufacturers are innovating chlorine-free alternatives for packaging to reduce the impact on the environment. The research activities to develop sustainable alternatives for the market product will increase awareness and stringent government policies regarding the disposal of discarded films.

Changing lifestyle has increased the demand for ready-to-eat packaged meals with an extended shelf life. Manufacturers are focusing on producing single-unit packages that can support repeated heating and freezing. Durability, heat stability, transparency, and single and double-layer coating will be an important product feature in the food and pharmaceutical packaging industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

CCL Industries Inc., Cosmo Films Limited, Jindal Poly Films, Sibur Holdings, Poligal S.A, Uflex Limited, Toray Industries, Inteplast Group, Taghleef Industries, and Vitopel, among others.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global BOPP Films market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global BOPP Films Market on the basis of Type, production process, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bags and Pouches

Tapes

Wraps

Labels

Production Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Tubular

Tenter

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Tobacco

Personal Care

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global BOPP Films Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global BOPP Films market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

