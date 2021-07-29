Fresh Food Packaging Market Size, Industry Growth, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Scenario, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2027

The global Fresh Food Packaging Market is forecast to reach USD 102.00 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand from developing markets will help the fresh food packaging Industry to maintain a steady growth rate over the forecast period. The rise in the family disposable incomes, along with the buyer power, will provide strength to the fresh food packaging Industry and help in its growth over the forecasted period.

Due to the pandemic, there are high chances of disruption in the supply chain of raw material supplies. The financial crisis can let people shrink their expenses, which can lead to a decrease in the demand for the fresh food industry. Though food demand is inelastic, there can be a change in consumers’ dietary patterns. While the above reasons can have a negative impact, the inelasticity of food demand will make people adopt a more safe and hygienic way of consuming edibles. Consumers will embrace the fresh packaged edibles more as they will be served tested seafood or meat product along with the nutritional information label and additional facts about the edible product for sale.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Fresh Food Packaging Market:

Amcor Limited, Mondi PLC, DuPont, Smurti Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., International Paper Company, Coveris Holdings S.A., D.S. Smith PLC, Silgan Holdings Inc. WestRock Company, among others.

The Global Fresh Food Packaging Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Fresh Food packaging Market on the basis of component, type, end-users, application, distribution channel, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Plastic

Paper & paper boards

Textile woods

Glass

Others

Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Flexible

Semi-rigid

Rigid

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residential

Baker & Confectionary

Hotel, Restaurants and Food Chains

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Meat Products

Fruits

Vegetables

Seafood

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

