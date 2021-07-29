Corrugated Packaging Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

The global Corrugated Packaging Market is forecast to reach USD 352.47 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Corrugated boxes are thick paper material consisting of a compressed layer of paper pulp. It is extensively used for packaging as its easy-to-open and reseal packaging designs provide benefits to the end-users. Besides, it is environmentally friendly and can be recycled. Retailers and product manufacturers also enjoy great benefits from corrugated packaging.

These boxes are used to store and transport products. The most important properties of paperboard, the driving force of the market, are its recyclability, its reusability, and its durability. Also, the growing awareness of ecological conservation makes consumers inclined to use paperboard. Besides, high-resolution graphics and two-sided printing of paperboard can enhance the brand promotion of products. Therefore, various product manufacturers choose it as packaging material.

Rapid urbanization has changed the lifestyle of the people and, in turn, has increased the prevalence of packaging over a broad aspect, thus, augmenting the demand for the market product. The growing awareness among customers for the sustainable packaging material with the reusability of corrugated packaging is fostering the market demand. However, the usage plastics due to its cost-effective, durable, and reusable properties are hampering the market demand.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Corrugated Packaging market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Corrugated Packaging market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Mondi Group, WestRock Company, International Paper Company, DS Smith PLC, Smurfit Kappa Group, Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, Georgia-Pacific Equity Holdings LLC, Oji Holdings Corporation, Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd., and Packaging Corporation of America, among others.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Corrugated Packaging market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Corrugated Packaging Market on the basis of Type, Wall Construction, Application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Self-Erecting Boxes

Rigid Boxes

Slotted Boxes

Telescope Boxes

Others

Wall Construction Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Single-Wall

Double-Wall

Triple-Wall

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Food & Beverage

Electronic Goods

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

