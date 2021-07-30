Endoscopic Operative Devices Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2026

Increasing adoption of minimally invasive spine surgery among patients in the U.S. is also likely to stimulate market growth.

The global Endoscopic Operative Devices market is expected to reach USD 10.13 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Endoscopy has also gained importance for minimally invasive surgeries. For instance: Over the years, endoscopic spine surgeries have witnessed a rising trend. In case of this surgery, patients are provided with quicker recovery and less pain than traditional spine surgery. Moreover, other benefits such as minimal or no blood loss, faster recovery and preservation of spinal mobility have also led to a wider acceptance of this method.

Increasing adoption of minimally invasive spine surgery among patients in the U.S. is also likely to stimulate market growth. The demand has almost doubled in the UK centers over the last 5 years. Similarly, in the U.S., the National Health Statistics Report for 2017 suggested that the most frequently performed procedures in the country included endoscopy of the large intestine which accounted for around 4 million and endoscopy of the small intestine which was around 2.2 million.

There has been rise in the investments for Endoscopic surgeries as well as into the respective diagnostic equipment. For instance, in September 2016, Beacon Hospital invested over €34 million in new diagnostic equipment and world-class Endoscopy, Oncology and Urology Facilities.

The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better business decisions. In addition to that, the study helps well-established companies and players gain a deeper understanding of the market and make informed decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc. Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc , Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, Olympus Corporation, HOYA Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc , Cook Medical, Inc.

The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

On basis of product types and application offered by the Endoscopic Operative Devices industry, the market is segmented into:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Energy Systems

Suction/Irrigation Systems

Access Devices

Operative Hand Instruments

Others (Insufflation Devices, Wound Protectors, Snares)

Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Urology/Gynecology Surgeries

ENT Surgeries

Neuro/Spinal Surgeries

Laparoscopy Surgeries

Others

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Endoscopic Operative Devices market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Benefits of Endoscopic Operative Devices Market Report:

Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Endoscopic Operative Devices sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Endoscopic Operative Devices industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Endoscopic Operative Devices industry

Analysis of the Endoscopic Operative Devices market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and latest trends of the industry

