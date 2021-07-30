Wearable Healthcare/Medical Devices Market Size, Key Player Revenue, SWOT, PEST & Porter’s Analysis For 2020–2028

Growing shift of healthcare providers towards wireless connectivity coupled increasing incidence of diseases including obesity and diabetes is expected to stimulate market growth.

Market Size – USD 9.83 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 18.5%, Market Trends – Increased penetration of smartphones

The global wearable healthcare/medical devices market is expected to reach USD 38.59 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increased adoption of smartphone based application for healthcare monitoring by individuals as well as healthcare providers is the key factor driving demand. Increasing incidence of diseases associated with heart, diabetes, obesity and hypertension is likely to increase the adoption of wearable in the coming years.

Based on WHO statistics, the number of people with diabetes has risen from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014. Additionally, research has proven diabetes as a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke and lower limb amputation. Adoption of wearable would help in bringing down the incidence as well as mortality associated with diabetes as people would be able to track their glucose levels. For instance: the continuous glucose monitors have witnessed an increased adoption by the diabetic patients. Along with keeping a track on glucose level, the patients are able to make informed choice about their diet and physical activities.

Asia Pacific is expected to be a key revenue generating region in the forecast period. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.1% in the forecast period. Statistics suggest that Asia Pacific is the home to around 60 percent of the global diabetic population. Based on International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Diabetes Atlas, in 2017, 82 million adults aged 20-79 years were living with diabetes in the South-East Asian region. Out of this around 45.8 percent of cases were diagnosed. Adoption of wearable devices would thus help in monitoring glucose level and thus prevent further complications associated with diabetes.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key developments and innovations of the market such as research and development advancements, product launches, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, government deals, and collaborations. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of key players in the market along with their global position, financial standing, business expansion plans, production and manufacturing capacity, and strategic alliances.

Key players in the market include

Fitbit, Philips, Garmin, Lifewatch, Medtronic, NeuroMetrix, Qardio, Omron, and Insulet.

Furthermore, the report segments Wearable Healthcare/Medical Devices market on the basis of key product types and applications and provides details about the revenue growth, revenue CAGR, and revenue share each segment is expected to register over the forecast period.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Fitness Trackers

Body Sensors Wearable Patches Wrist Devices Heart Straps Headbands Posture Monitors Movement Sensors Wearable Defibrillator

Smart Clothing

Smart Glasses

Wearable Camera

Others

Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Glucose Monitoring Devices Sleep Monitoring Devices Fetal Monitoring & Obstetric Devices Neuro-monitoring Devices Others

Therapeutic Devices Pain Management Devices Rehabilitation Devices Respiratory Therapy Devices Insulin Pumps Cardiac Devices Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

Sports & Fitness

Remote Patient Monitoring

Home Healthcare

Emergency Medical Care

Others

For a better understanding of the global Wearable Healthcare/Medical Devices market dynamics, a regional analysis of the market across key geographical areas is offered in the report. The market is spread across key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Each region is analysed on the basis of the market scenario in the major countries of the regions to provide a deeper understanding of the market. It provides insights into production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, export/import, current and emerging trends and demands, market share, market size, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region.

In-depth regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

