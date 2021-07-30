Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve (TPV) Therapy Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2026

Increasing cardiovascular disease prevalence across the globe coupled with ongoing research and development is expected to stimulate market growth

Market Size – USD 37.8 million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.2%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Therapy

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global transcatheter pulmonary valve therapy market was valued at USD 37.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 66.4 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.2 percent. Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Therapy has come up as the treatment of choice in most congenital heart disease patients with degeneration of a previous right ventricular outflow tract repair. To avoid the need for repeat median sternotomy procedures, less invasive catheter-based interventions to treat pulmonary valve dysfunction have been developed over time.

The global market is driven by the rising incidence of congenital heart diseases and increasing awareness associated with TPV Therapy. For instance, in the United States, the incidence of congenital heart defects ranges between 4 to10 cases per 1,000, clustering around 8 cases per 1,000 live births. Continental variations in birth prevalence have been observed, from about 6.9 cases per 1000 births in Europe to 9.3 cases per 1000 births in Asia. However, the relationship between valve size and balloon waist may reflect selection and procedural bias, which is likely to hinder the market growth

Further key findings from the report suggest

Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Therapy market is rising at a high growth rate of 7.2 percent in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe. High incidence of cardiovascular diseases will drive the demand for the market during forecast period across all regions.

The valuation for balloon expanded transcatheter Valve market was USD 30.5 million in 2017 and is expected to grow to USD 53.0 million by 2026. Benefits associated with transcatheter pulmonary Valve is the key factor supporting the increasing adoption of the theraphy and consequently contributing to the market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.9 percent in the forecast period. Emerging markets such China and Japan are likely to witness high growth

Regional reimbursement scenario is another key regulatory factor for adoption and growth of transcatheter pulmonary valve therapy in the region..

Key companies operating in the global market and profiled in the report include:

Medtronic, Edward Lifesciences, Cryolife Inc, and Venus Medtech.

The report further offers insights into company overviews, business landscape, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global market position, gross profit margins, SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each company. The report also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to offer deeper insights into market landscape and industrial chain.

Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve (TPV) Therapy Market Segmentation:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Balloon expanded

Self-expanded Transcatheter Valve

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Cardiology Centers

Others

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to research, gather, and analyze data. The in-depth research report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and the data has been further validated and verified from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts. The report also offers strategic recommendations to key market players and novice players to overcome barriers and limitations and gain a robust footing in the market.

