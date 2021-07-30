Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

Increasing prevalence of obesity coupled with rising adoption of sedentary lifestyle is the major factor influencing market growth.

Market Size – USD 0.41 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 52.9%, Market Trends – Growing adoption of NASH therapeutics

The global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market is expected to reach USD 13.38 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with increasing consumption of fats globally. Based on statistics, Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFFLD) affects around 80 million to 100 million Americans. NAFLD is expected to become the most common chronic liver condition globally in relation to the obesity and type 2 diabetes in the coming years. Estimates suggest that the incidence of NASH is projected to witness an increase of around 63% between 2015 and 2030.

Increase in the number of expected launch of pipeline drugs is also a significant factor stimulating market demand. The current statistics for the U.S. suggest that the healthcare cost associated with NASH is around USD 5 billion. Since the incidence of NASH is projected to rise significantly, estimates suggest that, if unchecked, the healthcare costs associated with NASH could rise up to USD 18 billion by 2030. Companies around the world have been focusing on bringing out new drugs in the market for the treatment of the disease.

North America is expected to be a key revenue generating region in the forecast period. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 53% in the forecast period. Increasing incidence of disease in the region has created a growth opportunity for the drug makers. Manufacturers have been focusing on bringing out new drugs. For instance: Recently in November 2018, Gilead Sciences, Inc. unveiled that its drug Selonsertib which is a dual anti-apoptotic and anti-inflammatory drug is currently undergoing Phase-3 trials for NASH compensated cirrhosis and NASH fibrosis.

The report focuses on the comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with detailed company profiles, market share, product portfolio, financial standings, market reach, global position, and strategic business expansion plans.

Some of the players profiled in the report are

Genfit, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, Inventiva, Allergan and Tobira Therapeutics

The report sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches among others. It also discusses in detail the technological advancements, product developments, and research and development activities of each key company.

Further the report segments the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market on the basis of product types, applications, end-uses, and regions. The report discusses in detail the key factors influencing revenue growth of the segments and market growth in key regions. It also discusses economic growth, technological advancement, and presence of key players in each major geographical region.

Disease Cause Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Hypertension Heart Disease High Blood Lipid Type 2 Diabetes Obesity



Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Vitamin E & Pioglitazone Ocaliva Elafibranor Selonsertib Cenicriviroc Others



End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Hospitals Clinics Homecare settings



Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points Covered in the Report:

Key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and research and development scenario

Analysis of micro- and macro-economic factors and regulatory framework

In-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends

SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape

Strategic recommendations to established market players and new entrants to overcome limitations and entry-level barriers in the global market landscape

Analysis of market drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations, threats, growth prospects and opportunities

