Furfural Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global Furfural market is forecasted to reach USD 793.3 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for the market is due to the rise in demand for green chemicals. An increase in concern for the environment and shift to renewable alternatives to replace fossil fuels will propel the growth of the industry. The growing demand in the pharmaceutical sectors will also propel the demand for the product.

The driving factor of the market is the stringent regulations with regards to the air pollution standards. The market products are extracted from the lignocellulosic and agricultural feedstock. The adhesives segment is witnessing increased demand due to its usage in the automotive industry as weight-reducing components. Moreover, the demand for non-toxic Furfural in petroleum refineries is also encouraging the growth of the market. High demand from the food and beverage industries is also supporting market demand.

However, slow technological advancement and lack of production process frameworks are expected to fuel the demand for the market. Moreover, the development of new technologies is also creating ample opportunities for growth. Raw materials for Furfural are available in Asia Pacific regions such as India, China, Malaysia, and Indonesia, and the cost of production is also quite low.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Furfural Market:

Pennakem, Lenzing, Central Romana Corporation, Illovo Sugar Africa, Transfurans Chemicals, Hongye Holding Group Corporation, Silvateam, Shandong Crownchem Industries Limited, KRBL, and Laxmi Furals Private Limited, among others.

The Global Furfural Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Furfural market on the basis of the raw material, application, end-user, and region:

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Sugarcane Bagasse Rice Husk Corncob Sunflower Hull Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Solvent Furfuryl alcohol Intermediate Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Agriculture Pharmaceuticals Paints & Coatings Refineries Food & Beverage Others



Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Furfural market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Furfural market size

2.2 Latest Furfural market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Chapter 3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Furfural market key players

3.2 Global Furfural size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Furfural market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Major offerings of the Furfural market report:

In-depth analysis of the Furfural market along with present and emerging trends

Forecast estimations to assist in formulating investment strategies

Assessment of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks of the market

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

