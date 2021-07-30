Isobutanol Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global Isobutanol market is forecast to reach USD 1.56 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for isobutanol through diverse end-use industries, including oil & gas and chemical intermediates, is anticipated to enhance its production over the forecast period. Isobutanol’s introduction as a synthetic medium for the development of isobutyl esters has also led to market penetration. Isobutanol-associated intrinsic characteristics such as medium volatility and minimal miscibility are considered to be favorable for market growth.

Overall, the production of effective and advanced technologies, increased demand from the paint and coating industries, building and automobile industries, increased packaged food industries in various developed countries, booming pharmaceutical industries and advantageous isobutanol properties such as medium flexibility, minimal miscibility, enhanced gloss and flow and prevented blushing are among the prime growth drivers for the market. Additionally, the marketing of bio-isobutanol manufacturing through biological fermentation expanded isobutene acceptance for use in newer vertical industrial economies, and developing economies such as China, India, and others will create new prospects for the global isobutanol industry.

Fluctuations in the price of crude oil are likely to impede the potential demand for petroleum-derived goods. Extensive R&D by some of the primary industry players has led to isobutanol development being commercialized by biological fermentation that could be used in jet fuel. The product is used for low carbon emissions and safer burning in green jet-fuel. Since the higher energy content, isobutanol, as a biofuel, is favored to ethanol and follows EPA pollution goals.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

BASF, The Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Toray, Fitesa, Formosa Plastics Corp., Oxea GmbH, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Perstorp Holding AB and Sasol Ltd. among others.

Significant players operating in the global Isobutanol market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Global Isobutanol market on the basis of Product, Distribution Channel, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Synthetic

Bio-based

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oil & Gas

Solvents & Coatings

Chemical Intermediate

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Isobutanol Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Isobutanol market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

