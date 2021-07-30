Printing Inks Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The global Printing Inks Market is forecast to reach USD 28.15 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing demand through various applications like flexible packaging & labeling, corrugated cardboard, modern letterpress, and folding cartons are the crucial factors expected to propel the market over the forecast period. Increased consumer expenditure in the Asia Pacific and North American areas, increased demand for flexible packaging of exceptional quality are some of the critical parameters that affect the demand for printing inks across the globe. Technology developments, technical changes, modern raw material procurement structures, and growth approaches are some of the big drifts centered on by the businesses to address different market needs. The latest developments this sector has seen include the growing value of flexographic and wireless toners, food-safe printing inks, and a change in market preference towards environment-friendly goods.

The parliamentary system also plays a significant part in the development of this sector. Strict restrictions on toxic metals in solvents & volatile organic compound (VOC) pollution in such inks is likely to impede the overall market development. The argument has contributed to the usage of cellulose and rosin derivatives as resins for making inks that are energy-intensive. Because of its superior properties and unique demands from the apparel, ceramic, and 3D printing technology markets, digital ink is projected to be the fastest-growing product category. The automated toners experienced lower label costs relative to standard inks, and their ability for flipping between labels immediately contributed to this company becoming the fastest-growing product.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Printing Inks Market:

Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, Sakata Inx Corporation, Wikoff Color Corporation, Flint Group, Sun Chemicals, DIC Corporation, Altana Epple Druckfarben, MHM Holding GmbH, Tokyo Printing Ink Mfg. Co. Ltd., and Koninklijke Drukinktfabrieken Van Son B.V., among others.

The Global Printing Inks Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Printing Inks market on the basis of resin, product, application, and region:

Resin Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Modified Rosin

Modified Cellulose

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Others

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gravure

Flexographic

Lithographic

Digital

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Packaging & Labels

Corrugated Cardboards

Publication & Commercial Printing

Others

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Printing Inks market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Printing Inks market size

2.2 Latest Printing Inks market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Chapter 3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Printing Inks market key players

3.2 Global Printing Inks size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Printing Inks market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Continue…..

Major offerings of the Printing Inks market report:

In-depth analysis of the Printing Inks market along with present and emerging trends

Forecast estimations to assist in formulating investment strategies

Assessment of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks of the market

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

