Industrial Protective Clothing Market Revenue, Region, Worth & Sizing For 2027

The Stringent regulatory norms in the workplace for safety, favorable certifications for reducing the risk of product duplication, and intensifying usage across various industries are driving the demand for the market.

The global Industrial Protective Clothing market is forecast to reach USD 27.82 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. It is expected that strict legislation related to employee health in developing economies will push demand. Government in the developed economies are concerned about the workers’ health and safety. The end-use industries are required by many federal laws and requirements to provide protective garments for employees who work in unsafe conditions. Demand for protective clothing is anticipated to witness considerable growth in the manufacturing, chemical, oil and gas, and construction sectors due to increasing worker safety concerns. It is expected that increased visibility to monitor industrial accidents and deaths in the workplace would further fuel demand.

Improving government regulations in Europe, Asia Pacific is observed to have a significant impact on the growth of the industrial protective clothing market as a result of rising concerns regarding worker safety. A recent trend toward multifunctional clothing that provides more exceptional durability, chemical & mechanical resistance illustrates profitable market expansion opportunities. Developing challenging quality standards & certifications to enhance and obtain maximum safety for the worker is likely to increase the market share.

A big restraining factor is the high price of apparel due to the use of modern technologies to make the garments lighter in weight and to improve durability. Factors like high protective clothing prices and a consistent threat of substitution are anticipated to hinder market growth over the forecast period.

The COVID-19 impact

The outbreak raised concern on the value of safety and healthcare. The market has witnessed a downturn during the pandemic, which may continue over the next few months. This pandemic has affected the Asia Pacific region the most, with China at the center of the outbreak. Most of the initiatives have come to a temporary halt in multiple countries changed. The production, as well as supply, has been put on hold, causing losses to the manufacturers, dealers as well as consumers. The market is anticipated to face a downside for the period. Still, with a rising safety concern, the demand would be hitting the roof as soon as there is a development in the condition.

Key participants include L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Lakeland Industries, Inc., PBI Performance Products, Inc., Royal Ten Cate NV, DuPont, Bulwark FR, Australian Defense Apparel, Teijin Limited, and Ansell Limited among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In North America, the chemical defending segment accounted for 21.6% of the revenue share in 2019 and is anticipated to grow to USD 2.10 billion. This can be due to the increasing R&D activities and growing pharmaceutical industries in the region.

The APAC is projected to escalate with an anticipated CAGR of 14.4%, the market in the developing nations like China and India is growing due to the changing industrial sector. Government initiatives such as Make in India, which brought about fast expansion in the country’s manufacturing sector, will positively affect the regional growth.

The market’s needs for durable garments that enable the prolonged function in severe circumstances are anticipated to experience substantial development. The products are especially valuable in workplaces where employees are frequently exposed to hazardous situations such as high temperatures, radiations, and strain.

The rising need for eco-friendly products is intended to generate new opportunities for industry growth because of increasing health and environmental issues about many different kinds of fabrics. Technological developments such as anti-bacterial material, sweat-absorbent, and warmer clothing for cold climate are expected to see strong growth over the projected timeframe.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Industrial Protective Clothing market on the basis of material type, product, application, and region:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

US

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aramid & Blends

Polyolefin & Blends

Polybenzimidazole

Cotton Fibers

Laminated Polyesters

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Durable

Disposable

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Flame retardant apparel

Chemical defending garments

Radiation protection

Particulate matter

Cleanroom clothing

Mechanical protective clothing

Limited general use clothing

Others

