Coated Steel Market Size, Product Trends, Worth, Analysis, 2027

The increasing demand from end-use industries and growing disposable income are driving the need for the market.

The global Coated Steel market is forecast to reach USD 34.90 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The driving factors noted for the global coated steel market is increasing requirement from end-use sectors such as construction, automobile industries, and appliances; growing competition in the sector; relatively cheap than electro-galvanizing process; quality of products and differentiation; cutting edge durability; and fluoropolymer continues to expand in the renovation & construction market.

The demand for the market is expected to be powered mainly by the growth in the construction field. Expanded development of appliances in various regions, coupled with the advent of a phenomenal mobile aftermarket industry, is expected to lead to the growth of such materials in the coming years. Automation is effective; coating procedures are expected to improve demand over the projected period. Moreover, extensive R&D for the manufacture of advanced steel is anticipated to boost the market growth.

The product has a high demand from end-use industries, mostly the construction industries. This strong demand is expected in the near term to raise the global economy. Moreover, polyester resin is widely favored in factories due to its property of being heavily blocked by oxygen, which leaves the steel surface covered with sticky and flexible polyester. The polyester resin is seeing strong demand because of both of these effects, which in turn enhances the global coated steel market. Also, increasing people’s potential to invest in roofing variation, kitchens, and general household enhancements using steel-coated goods further fosters the market’s growth.

The COVID-19 impact:

Over the weeks, the market has experienced a downturn that can continue in the coming months. The Asia Pacific region was the most affected by this pandemic, with China at the forefront of the epidemic. Most initiatives in multiple countries have changed because of a temporary halt. Production and supply were put on hold, which caused losses for manufacturers, dealers, and consumers. The market might be facing a shortcoming for the period. Still, with the developing electronic sector, the demand would be hitting the roof as soon as there is a development in the condition. For the time, the stock may face a downside. Still, demand will reach the roof with the emerging technology market as soon as the situation evolves.

Key participants include ArcelorMittal S.A., SSAB AB, Salzgitter AG, OJSC Novolipetsk Steel, Voestalpine AG, ThyssenKrupp AG, Nippon Steel, Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Essar Steel Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The APAC is expected to intensify with an estimated 8.4% CAGR, due to the booming construction industry, the demand in emerging nations such as China and India is rising. The government has taken steps for urbanization, and industrialization has led to the rapid growth of the production sector in the country, which will have a significant impact on regional growth.

North America is the second-biggest market trailed by the Asia Pacific due to rapidly increasing semiconductors and electronics. The U.S. soared as the largest market for the components in North America in 2019. This has been credited with the introduction of the country’s refurbishing business.

The construction industry established as the most significant application segment, and in 2019 was valued at USD 5.16 billion.

The furniture industry is a sector of low concentration. As the most preferred material for furniture has become wood, the market demand in the segment has moved as well, many new competitors enter this sector, and a substantial part of the demand accounted for by small businesses.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Global Coated Steel market on the basis of product type, resin type, application, and region:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Color Coated

Metallic Coated

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polyester Color Coated Steel

Fluro-Polymer Color Coated Steel

Siliconized Polyester Color Coated Steel

Plastisol Color Coated Steel

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive Industry

Domestic Appliances

Construction Industry

Furniture

Packaging

Fabrication

Others

