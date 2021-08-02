Flame-Retardant Apparel Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

The global Flame-Retardant Apparel Market is forecasted to reach USD 27.87 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The flame retardant apparel market observes high demand attributed to its increasing application in pharmaceutical, chemical, food processing, paint, and pulp & paper industries. These apparel are designed to survive combustion and usually fulfill this purpose under all but extreme circumstances. Still, the high strength of flame-resistant apparel is to keep the fire from rising.

Increasing demand for wear & tear resistant products that are convenient, lighter, and better heat-tolerant is expected to drive the interest of market players to focus on R&D investments to improve product efficiency. The growing inclination for durable and multi-purpose apparel coupled with strong mechanical & chemical resistance is anticipated to fuel demand for flame-retardant apparel in the upcoming years.

Flame retardant apparel is made from non-conductive textiles that prevent the wearer’s further burning by not getting melt on the skin. Flame retardant garments must conform to requirements established by safety equipment organizations such as the OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) and the NFPA (National Association for Fire Prevention).

Primary raw materials used to produce waterproof garments include aramid fabrics and carbon fibers. It is expected that the global increase in high-performance fiber prices coupled with rising production costs, would impede the flame retardant demand over the projected era. Low-budget small-scale market players face cost-prohibitive raw materials and low profit margins, making it problematic to survive in the worldwide market.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

National Safety Apparel, Lakeland Industries, 3M, Honeywell International, Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing, Kimberly-Clark, Carhartt, Cintas, Ansell, and Bulwark, among others.

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Durable Flame-Retardant Clothing

Disposable Flame-Retardant Clothing

Others

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Woven

Non-Woven

Knitted

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical Industry

Chemical Industry

Food Processing Industry

Paint Industry

Pulp & Paper Industry

Others

The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities and costs. Research analysts have formulated this report through extensive primary and secondary research on the regional segmentation.

Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Flame-Retardant Apparel market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends and how they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Flame-Retardant Apparel market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

