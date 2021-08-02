UPF Sun Protective Clothing Market Size, Business Opportunities By Leading Players, Share, Development, Expansion, Merger, Acquisition, New Product Launches, and Pricing Analysis

The Global UPF Sun Protective Clothing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from USD 567.8 million in 2019 to USD 1.16 billion in 2027. The increasing prevalence of skin cancer and other skin related diseases creates the demand for such protective apparels. Significant rise in average disposable income along with changing lifestyle of people is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The UPF sun protective clothes are being widely common as these possess certain properties which can help in protecting skin when exposed to sunlight. It mainly protects skin from sunburn, skin rashes, long term skin damages and skin cancer. Prevalence of chronic disease like skin cancer amongst a large section of people is leading to greater adoption of these clothes. The products offered by the market can prevent melanoma which is a type of skin cancer. Demand for skin care products and skin care apparels have increased significantly as awareness of people have grown. The rising income and changing lifestyle of people is another factor augmenting the market’s growth.

The need for extensive R&D and specialized manufacturing process increases the cost of production of such apparels. This in turn increases the selling price and it becomes difficult for a large section of the society to afford such clothings. There is also a lack of awareness amongst people regarding the benefits offered by the market products due to which the sale of such clothes is much lesser than normal clothes. These factors are expected to restrain the market’s growth during the forecast period.

The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the UPF Sun Protective Clothing market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Coolibar Sun Protective Clothing, Cabana Life, Solumbra, IBKUL, UV Skinz Inc., Columbia Sportswear Company, Nike, Royal Robins, Helly Hansen and Craghoppers.

The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global UPF Sun Protective Clothing Market on the basis of Product, Sales Channel, End-Use and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Hats & Caps

Shirts, T-shirts, Jacket & Hoodies

Pants & Shorts

Swimwear

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Offline

Online

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Men

Women

Kids

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

