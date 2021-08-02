Neem Extracts Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The global Neem Extracts Market is forecasted to reach USD 3,461.7 million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits of neem in the developing economies is expected to drive the growth of the neem extracts market in the region. The neem extract products are widely used in the pharmaceutical, personal care, agriculture, and food & beverages industries. The rising awareness among the farmers regarding the adverse effects of chemical fertilizers and pesticides on plant growth and agricultural productivity has resulted in the increasing demand for neem-based pesticides and fertilizers. Increasing investments by the established herbal companies in the manufacturing of high-quality herbal cosmetics are most likely to drive the growth of the neem extracts market over the forecast period. The demand for bio-based personal care products is more compared to chemical-based personal due to the high quality of herbal cosmetics and beneficial medicinal properties.

The report also covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Neem Extracts market and major segments. The pandemic has affected every industry vertical either positively or negatively. The report discusses in detail the changes in the demands and trends and the major challenges of the market created due to the pandemic. The report also offers a thorough current and future analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the market.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Neem Extracts market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Neem Extracts market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

E.I.D. Parry India Ltd., Agro Extracts Limited., Parry America, Ozone Biotech, Trifolio-M GmbH, PJ Margo Pvt. Ltd., Neeming Australia Pvt. Ltd., The Indian Neem Tree Company, Phyto Life Sciences P. Ltd., and Green Earth Products Pvt. Ltd, among others.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Neem Extracts market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Global Neem Extracts Market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Leaf Extract

Fruit and Seed Extract

Bark Extract

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Biofertilizers

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Personal Care

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Benefits of Global Neem Extracts Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation

